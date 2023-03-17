We binge a little too much these days. So much so, that films and shows are an integral part of our lives – they almost feel like necessity. The good part is, that a lot of this content that we consume, can be informative. A whole lot of documentaries and doc-series on Netflix are example. Their format is such, that we end up finding something new or interesting, via entertainment.
However, given that cinema is subjective, it can mean different things to different people. And that’s just as much part of the discussion; if anything a difference of opinion on a show can lead to healthy (and important) banter. Like, how a journalist, Poulomi Das pointed out that a documentary about Honey Singh isn’t the best idea. She added that there are a number of other independent documentaries that could do with the boost – given Netflix’s reach.
Some people agree.
The teaser of the documentary has people conflicted about its subject.