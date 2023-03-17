We binge a little too much these days. So much so, that films and shows are an integral part of our lives – they almost feel like necessity. The good part is, that a lot of this content that we consume, can be informative. A whole lot of documentaries and doc-series on Netflix are example. Their format is such, that we end up finding something new or interesting, via entertainment.

ADVERTISEMENT However, given that cinema is subjective, it can mean different things to different people. And that’s just as much part of the discussion; if anything a difference of opinion on a show can lead to healthy (and important) banter. Like, how a journalist, Poulomi Das pointed out that a documentary about Honey Singh isn’t the best idea. She added that there are a number of other independent documentaries that could do with the boost – given Netflix’s reach.

So… Netflix would rather commission documentaries on misogynistic rappers than *actually* acquire (already available) independent documentaries that could do with a streaming boost? The reality show-fication of nonfiction is getting more insufferable by the day. https://t.co/qAkoLpZ6VF — Poulomi Das (@PouloCruelo) March 16, 2023

Some people agree.

Seems like an odd choice for Guneet Monga to produce given the quality features and series she’s made this far — 𝙽𝚒𝚔𝙽𝚊𝚔 (@vsBCCI) March 16, 2023

It is a business after all. And it’s not the only thing they do. — PriyOG (@OgPriy) March 16, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT Considering the team that's doing this, I'm gonna hope for it to be a sensible and honest take on his career or the crap that he did.



Gotta wait n see. — KDeepthi (She/Her) (@Deepthik_) March 16, 2023

It's just pandering. This will get them subscribers sadly, not independent films. Netflix has been putting out puke worthy shows in India for a while now and only gonna get worse — ajinkya ketkar (@AjinkyaKetkar) March 16, 2023

Honey Singh sells. — Arnav Khedkar (@arnoldshivajin) March 17, 2023

"We love your film. Sadly, it won't get us subscribers" — Priyankar Patra (@ppatra95) March 16, 2023

The teaser of the documentary has people conflicted about its subject.