Every year, fashion weeks from across the world see appearances from celebs that create a lot of talk; Whether it’s because the outfits they don are lit AF, or because they’re just a teensy-weensy bit confusing. For instance, American rapper, singer-songwriter Doja Cat’s recent outfit at Paris Fashion Week.

Credit: Giphy

ADVERTISEMENT The celeb collaborated with Daniel Roseberry and make-up artist Pat McGrath for the Schiaparelli Paris Fashion Week show to create “Doja’s Inferno.” A look where she was coloured red, and covered in Swarovski crystals from head to toe.

EXCLUSIVE #BTS ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥 #patmcgrathlabs is PRESENTS a fusion of front row with runway, a legendary look inspired by a major persona: @DojaCat. Covered in over 30,000 @swarovski Crystals, ‘DOJA’S INFERNO’ celebrates the essence of haute couture with shimmering, sublime sparkle. pic.twitter.com/Wfw9bLqLZf — Pat McGrath (@patmcgrathreal) January 23, 2023 Credit: Twitter

But here’s what us desis are interpreting this outfit as: Chhota Pandit from Bhool Bhulaiyaa. And TBH, we see it. We really do!

Just In: Doja Cat sued by Chhota Pandit for copying his look for Paris Fashion Week pic.twitter.com/lhBbSudsd0 — no idea (@ummnoidea) January 24, 2023 Credit: Twitter

ADVERTISEMENT But along with comparisons with Chhota Pandit, the world seems to be drawing comparisons of the celeb with Marvel villains and Cheetos.

Credit: Instagram

Credit: Instagram