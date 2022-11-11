T20 World Cup Semi-Final, which was everything that all sports lovers were talking about for the past few weeks, is now closing in. In an unfortunate turn of events, our nation is out of the match.

From worshipping and praying to sitting at their exact spot, the cricket lovers did everything to make their favourite team win. However, one offer, by a multinational pizza restaurant chain, is now going viral.

Domino’s, in a fun spirit, offered a box of free garlic bread on every wicket taken by our team during the goosebumps-worthy match, in which England, later, crushed India by 10 wickets.

In what appears to be a mobile phone notification sent in the middle of the match, users can add a box of free garlic bread with their respective orders for each wicket taken by the cricketers.

This is what all foodies and sports fans had to speak:

The guy who was supposed to make Garlic Bread today! pic.twitter.com/a2jviZK9XK — Ravi Nair (@funtasticindian) November 10, 2022

Match ke saath saath Garlic Bread na milne ka bhi dukh hai — Duke🦹🏾‍♂️🕺🏾🧘🏾‍♂️ (@imurugun) November 10, 2022

That’s we call “jale pe chilly flakes and oregano chidakna” 🥲 — Vijay Shukla (@Vijaysh2593) November 10, 2022

I shouldn't be laughing but 😭😭😭😭 — mazikeen⁷ (@baskehdiya) November 10, 2022

dominos exhausted garlic breads and came up with this notif — gordon (@gordonramashray) November 10, 2022

Dominos big brain time 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/6B6VtMHLuz — QaiSar | PCT STAN 🇵🇰♥️ (@cricketology_pk) November 10, 2022

Bhai, bhagwan kismat de to pakistan jaisi. — The Noobda Show (@Thenoobdashow) November 10, 2022

Confidence dekho bande ka, pata thaa unko result pehle se… — Adnan Attarwala (@adnanattarwala) November 10, 2022

Dominos: Shukar koi Garlic 🧄 Bread 🍞 Free nahi deyna pari!! — McGuyver (@AsimSha18597034) November 10, 2022

Team England, who crashed Team India out of the World Cup, will play the finals with Team Pakistan on Sunday, November 13.