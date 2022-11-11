T20 World Cup Semi-Final, which was everything that all sports lovers were talking about for the past few weeks, is now closing in. In an unfortunate turn of events, our nation is out of the match.
From worshipping and praying to sitting at their exact spot, the cricket lovers did everything to make their favourite team win. However, one offer, by a multinational pizza restaurant chain, is now going viral.
Domino’s, in a fun spirit, offered a box of free garlic bread on every wicket taken by our team during the goosebumps-worthy match, in which England, later, crushed India by 10 wickets.
In what appears to be a mobile phone notification sent in the middle of the match, users can add a box of free garlic bread with their respective orders for each wicket taken by the cricketers.
This is what all foodies and sports fans had to speak:
Team England, who crashed Team India out of the World Cup, will play the finals with Team Pakistan on Sunday, November 13.