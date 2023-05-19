Don (3) ka intezaar toh 11 mulkon ki
police audience kar rahi hai! Back in 1978, Amitabh Bachchan starred in the titular role in Don, which gained a legacy over the years. The film spawned the Don franchise after actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar created its reboot version with the same name in 2006. We also got its sequel in 2011, titled Don 2, which featured Shah Rukh Khan in a leading role. Now, after years of speculation for the third instalment of the franchise, Don 3 is finally happening, however, SRK has allegedly exited the project.
While there have been rumours about Ranveer Singh being roped in for Don 3, we have found an old video of him expressing his desire to work in Farhan Akhtar’s directorial.
The clip posted by a Twitter user, @KhadeejahRS, shows Ranveer praising Farhan during a promotional event of Zoya Akhtar’s 2019 directorial venture, Gully Boy. “Farhan Akhtar is a renaissance man, the creative force of nature who I have tremendous admiration for…” the Gully Boy actor says in the video.
Ranveer further shares that he has been waiting for Farhan to direct him for eight years.
“I have been fielding for him to direct me since 8 years now. Hopefully, he will consider me someday,” he adds. For the unversed, Farhan Akhtar co-produced Gully Boy along with Zoya Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani.
According to a report by News 18, Ranveer Singh has been finalised for the lead role in Don 3.
“Following Shah Rukh’s exit, the makers of Don 3 were looking for a popular and bankable name who could take the Don legacy ahead. And they have finally zeroed in on Ranveer. This association has borne fruit in the past and it will be no surprise if the collaboration proves to be another runway hit. We’re waiting to see how fans of the Don franchise react to Ranveer’s casting considering Shah Rukh won over everyone with his charismatic portrayal of Don,” a source told the portal.
However, there is no official announcement as of now.
So, is the wait finally over for Ranveer? What do you think of his alleged casting as Don in Don 3?