Pathaan – the movie we, at least most of us, are waiting to hit our nearest theatres, is now releasing next week. From the background score and dance steps to controversies, the movie has already created a stir amongst the audience.
Nevertheless, we know we’d not be wrong when we claim that a bunch of people are waiting to watch the movie, including the international audience.
Ahead of the excitement, the movie hit another headline after the trailer of the movie was showcased on Dubai’s Burj Khalifa.
Shah Rukh Khan, who is returning to the big screen after four long years, also did his signature arms-stretched pose in front of the skyscraper.
In fact, he also spoke a few dialogues from the movie.
“Party Pathaan ke ghar mein rakhoge toh mehmaan nawazi ke liye Pathaan toh aayega, aur saath mein pataakhe bhi laayega.”
Here’s how the netizens reacted:
The action-thriller, directed by Siddharth Anand, will release on January 25, 2023. The movie stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.