You’d be lying if you said- you didn’t deal with problematic and dumb opinions of alpha males on social media. I know it’s a free space to share opinions, but I am deeply concerned about the detrimental effect of the internet on some men and boys. That said, some of the examples ahead suck and are alarming too.

1. This dude here wrote a whole-ass problematic text on why women who don’t have flat stomachs have lost their virginity. Following a lack of sex education this dumbo also boasted about his masculinity with the number of virgins.

If a girl has a bump on her stomach, it’s a dead giveaway that she has lost her virginity. And even if some guys try to deny it, a virgin female has always and always will be an ideal mate for a man.

Ladies, is your uterus showing today? 🤦🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/rrxoozQDRt — AskAubry 🦝 (@ask_aubry) January 28, 2023

2. Yet another male who missed his sex education class. Apparently, according to this person women pee from CLITOROIUSES?’ Yeah, let’s just ignore that spelling because what he said is more insane. The comment section also reads things like we hold and aim.

3. Yo! This alpha male in the house talked about beautiful single ladies and why they’re single. In his delusional world, this person made some problematic remarks and blamed feminism.

Why is it that even beautiful women, bad blas are single today? It’s simple feminism. Feminism taught you that you’re a queen, you’re God’s gift to this Earth, and you’re the prize. No the flak you ain’t. No, you ain’t.

4. The sheer lack of knowledge about a woman’s body is shocking. We come across so many tweets that sum up that men have no effing clue about how women’s bodies and how they function. Here’s classic proof:

ADVERTISEMENT I tweet this every time men decide it's time to make decisions about women's bodies, but my ex boyfriend thought all women got their period on the 15th of the month. He was 26 at the time. — Sabrina (@Sabrinafon) May 4, 2022

5. Some tales are better off not said, like this one. This man took to Twitter to share a story about when he went to a girl’s house for rishta, and she couldn’t cook. He shared the image of undercooked dosa and asked people what to do. Guess what? People schooled him.

Think about why you thought it would be a good idea to tweet this. https://t.co/YX1Frcikgy — iamjustavisualperson (@priyankasacheti) May 20, 2022

6. This Indian Army chief gave a very vague explanation about why women are kept from combat roles. Well, the reason only summed up to ‘men could lose control’

. @adgpi Bipin Rawat says women can't be given combat roles for fear they might accuse male jawans of sexual harassment, coz "even in Delhi, ladies tell me that people peep". Like sexual harassment & pregnancy are a design flaw in women!! Regressive BS. https://t.co/yaVYDcThF6 — Kavita Krishnan (@kavita_krishnan) December 15, 2018

ADVERTISEMENT 7. A woman narrated an incident on Reddit and shared that her husband grades her cooking skills and oh the approved meals only get a ‘B’ or a ‘C’. Not that giving an ‘A’ would make any difference by this ass.

If I’m cooking something he doesn’t like I need to pay for the food he orders. I told him he can eat whatever he wants to, but I’m not cooking him a special meal or paying for his takeout. He says I’m being an asshole and even got his mother involved.

8. While Uorfi Javed was calling out Sadhguru’s homophobia, a comedian stepped in to make a sexist troll out of this post. Here’s what it said:

You know it's a wild year when @uorfi_ makes more sense than this dude. https://t.co/Kl2mThIR6p — Sahil Shah 🇮🇳 (@SahilBulla) January 13, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT 9. This tech bro believes women are valued more than men in his alternate universe. He even tried to compare women with fish and men with LIONS to make a bizarre point. In which society do you live bro and what’s your point?

It's like comparing fish and lion and saying fish isn't allowed to run.



No one ever talks about the fact that lion can't swim as well.



We as a society have stuck to one tangent and assumed that is all that is necessary to evaluate gender equality.



Isn't that wrong? — Aanshul Sadaria (@AanshulSadaria) October 21, 2022

10. A cafe owner had this misogynist policy for women to wear a red sticker on their periods. He came up with this policy to deal with emotionally stressed and hormonal female staff members. WTAF?

It’s very difficult for guys to understand when someone’s going through a bit of a rough patch. So in order to avoid that, we thought it would be a good idea to wear a red sticker if you’re going through a period and just need a bit of understanding or space. It could have a little smiley face on it to keep it looking friendly. Well, the way I see the whole thing is, if someone is learning to drive a car right, they stick an L-plate on the car.

