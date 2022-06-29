In an effort to be relatable and funny, sometimes brands fail to draw boundaries between what's intrusive and what's not. Recently, when Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor announced they are expecting a child, Durex couldn't help but step into the bandwagon of moment marketing.
While using the reference from the song Channa Mereya, Durex came up with a creative post that is nothing but cringe and invasive and maybe too personal. Here's what the post said:
The JOMO is REAL! Congratulations Alia & Ranbir. 😍🤩— Durex India (@DurexIndia) June 27, 2022
Click the link to buy: https://t.co/wndXfd2tub#RanbirAlia #Ralia #AliaBhatt pic.twitter.com/TvQGmoMrUn
Someone on Twitter made a before and after post about Ranbir-Alia's wedding and pregnancy. It clearly depicts how the wedding post was intrusive and needed to be called out immediately.
How it started: How it's going: pic.twitter.com/TG6bJN7tis— Shibhhuu (@shibhhuu) June 27, 2022
A lot of people on Twitter are calling it out for being creepy and unfunny. Well, it's hard to disagree with them, have a look:
EWWWWWWW WTF IS THISSSSSS 💀💀💀💀💀 https://t.co/vy6k0GEm0g— Kayathre (@Kayssss00) June 27, 2022
it's insane @DurexIndia 😭 https://t.co/NXzRL6LRvt— abyss (@duncemedic) June 28, 2022
Durex is so fucking weird and intrusive and their puns are so cringe stfu https://t.co/cJAz6Sjltt— d (@dzepps) June 28, 2022
Advertising level..😐🤦♂️ https://t.co/prtw9uF023— K❤️T(AYAN) (@AYANxTEJRAN) June 28, 2022
This is fucking weird as hell https://t.co/3r0mOW160V— chotu 🏳️🌈 (@chomugujjju) June 27, 2022
Bc what is this 😭😭😭 https://t.co/f7DekO2pMv— LBJ simp (@notsanghvi) June 28, 2022
Durex admin seems to be high on sex https://t.co/zm36KgQ0Qp— Alaska 🫀 (@Aaaaaaftab) June 28, 2022
Maybe come up with something less problematic next time?
Read more: I'm A Woman, Not A Parcel: Alia Bhatt Slams Media For Reportage After Pregnancy Announcement.