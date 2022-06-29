In an effort to be relatable and funny, sometimes brands fail to draw boundaries between what's intrusive and what's not. Recently, when Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor announced they are expecting a child, Durex couldn't help but step into the bandwagon of moment marketing.      

While using the reference from the song Channa MereyaDurex came up with a creative post that is nothing but cringe and invasive and maybe too personal. Here's what the post said: 

Someone on Twitter made a before and after post about Ranbir-Alia's wedding and pregnancy. It clearly depicts how the wedding post was intrusive and needed to be called out immediately.

A lot of people on Twitter are calling it out for being creepy and unfunny. Well, it's hard to disagree with them, have a look:

Maybe come up with something less problematic next time?

Read more: I'm A Woman, Not A Parcel: Alia Bhatt Slams Media For Reportage After Pregnancy Announcement.