In an effort to be relatable and funny, sometimes brands fail to draw boundaries between what's intrusive and what's not. Recently, when Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor announced they are expecting a child, Durex couldn't help but step into the bandwagon of moment marketing.

While using the reference from the song Channa Mereya, Durex came up with a creative post that is nothing but cringe and invasive and maybe too personal. Here's what the post said:

Someone on Twitter made a before and after post about Ranbir-Alia's wedding and pregnancy. It clearly depicts how the wedding post was intrusive and needed to be called out immediately.

A lot of people on Twitter are calling it out for being creepy and unfunny. Well, it's hard to disagree with them, have a look:

Why do people even follow these kinda unfunny handles who do not even have an ounce of humour.

And wasn’t this guy called out for being creepy? https://t.co/6AjoMZ36kB — unknown | Khushi ♥️ acc (@akH__il) June 28, 2022

EWWWWWWW WTF IS THISSSSSS 💀💀💀💀💀 https://t.co/vy6k0GEm0g — Kayathre (@Kayssss00) June 27, 2022

Durex is so fucking weird and intrusive and their puns are so cringe stfu https://t.co/cJAz6Sjltt — d (@dzepps) June 28, 2022

Brands trying to be edgy are just not funny and relatable https://t.co/JOVSny3WAN — Jananee (@jananee_1999) June 28, 2022

This is fucking weird as hell https://t.co/3r0mOW160V — chotu 🏳️‍🌈 (@chomugujjju) June 27, 2022

Bc what is this 😭😭😭 https://t.co/f7DekO2pMv — LBJ simp (@notsanghvi) June 28, 2022

Durex admin seems to be high on sex https://t.co/zm36KgQ0Qp — Alaska 🫀 (@Aaaaaaftab) June 28, 2022

Maybe come up with something less problematic next time?

