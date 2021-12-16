Love knows no language. So does music. And food. And party. And many things. Well, the point is, that you don't need to know a language to fangirl over something (think BTS). Just like this Dutch singer did.

Emma Heesters, a popular Dutch singer, is known and loved for her song covers on her YouTube channel and Instagram handle. After singing covers of songs like DJ Snake's Let Me Love You, Ed Sheeran's Perfect and Maroon 5's Girls Like You, Emma turned to the Indian music industry for inspiration. And it seems like she is pretty good at our desi accent too!

So, Emma has been doing covers for many Bollywood songs of singers like Arijit Singh, Tony Kakkar and Imran Khan. And quite recently, she even did a Punjabi cover in a highly requested video on the song Bijlee Bijlee by Harrdy Sandhu. The accent is perfect!

People have been praising her for her performance and going gaga over the way she does it so effortlessly.

The video is going viral and we understand why! This is not the first time.

Earlier, with songs like Shayad, Titliaan and Shona Shona, she had made the internet fall in love with her voice.

Her English renditions of Hindi Bollywood songs are on point, and so is her voice, music and accent, of course.

Now isn't that some serious ah-maah-zingg stuff there?