Dwayne Johnson has finally joined the DC multi-universe with Black Adam as he unveiled the first look of his anti-hero avatar.

The entire teaser narrated the spine-chilling history of Black Adam as he wakes up 5,000 years later in present-day after being enslaved in Kahndaq. Johnson also revealed that the anti-hero will be going up against the Justice Society of America, featuring Hawkman, Doctor Fate, Cyclone, and Atom Smasher.

The movie is being directed by Jaume Collet-Serra (who is directing Johnson in Jungle Cruise). It is scheduled to be released on December 22, 2021.

You can watch the trailer here :

This is going to be exciting.

All pictures are sourced from the trailer.