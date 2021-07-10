Bollywood produces hundreds of movies in a year, and so it's actually quite probable that there might be a few coincidences between different movies. And if the movies are by the same director, chances are these coincidences might not be all that random either!

Like these coincidences that we spotted in famous Bollywood movies:

1. Masaan and Mirzapur

In Masaan, as Sadhya Ji, Pankaj Tripathi sells a ticket for Mirzapur. Coincidentally, Pankaj Tripathi plays Kaleen Bhaiya in Mirzapur.

2. Yes Boss

The song Chaand Taare, starring Shah Rukh Khan, is picturized in front of the same house that he later bought and converted to Mannat, his current residence. Clearly, SRK turned his 'itna sa khwab' into a reality, after all.

3. Shaadi Ke Side Effects

Farhan Akhtar plays Vidya Balan's husband in the film and is named, Siddharth "Sid" Roy, the same as Vidya Balan's husband's name in real life.

4. 7 Khoon Maaf

7 Khoon Maaf was based on Ruskin Bond's short story, Susanna's Seven Husbands. And in the movie, Bond has a cameo as a church father. Because why should Stan Lee have all the fun?

5. Dhoom

As Kabir, John Abraham shares a slip of paper with Jai (Abhishek Bachchan), on which the date of robbery is written. The date is 17 December, the same as John’s birthday date in real life.

6. Hungama and Hera Pheri

In Hungama, the missing ad for Nandu (Aftab Shivdasani) lists his father’s name as Baburao Ganpatrao Apte. It is the same name as Paresh Rawal’s character from Hera Pheri. Rawal starred in both films. And in case you're wondering, Hera Pheri was released 3 years before Hungama, and both are directed by Priyadarshan.

7. Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! and Maine Pyar Kiya

In Hum Aapke Hain Koun, when Prem (Salman Khan) is trying to hide his brother's shoes for the joota chupai, he gets a call to distract him. The woman on the call says she is his lover from a previous birth, and calls herself Suman. Suman was the name of Salman's love interest in Maine Pyar Kiya. Both movies were directed by Sooraj Barjatya and Salman was named Prem in both of them.

8. Mission Kashmir and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Hrithik Roshan's character reunites with his childhood love after dancing with her in a song (Bumro in Mission Kashmir, Deewana Hai Dekho in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham), and then reciting a line from their childhood.

9. Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

In Kaho Naa, Hrithik Roshan plays Sonia's (Ameesha Patel) love interest. And in K3G, he pretends to be Sonia's brother so as to be able to live in Rahul's house.

10. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai

In both the movies, the leading lady, named Anjali, ditches the guy she chooses to marry at the altar, for her childhood best friend. TBH though, there is a whole league of men being left at the altar by women in Bollywood.

Are there any such coincidences that you've noticed? Let us know in the comments section below.