With every famous person, comes a territory called the curiosity to know everything about them. Our curiosity got the better of us and we found out what these YouTube personalities studied.

1. Ajey Nagar AKA CarryMinati

Ajey Nagar, popularly known as CarryMinati never went to college. He studied in Delhi Public School, Faridabad. During his 12th Board exams he got extremely nervous about his Economics paper and decided to drop out of school. He took his exams via distance education later.

2. Tanmay Bhat

Tanmay Bhat is one of the most renowned comedians of the country. We know him from his All India Backchod days with Rohan Joshi, Gursimran Khamba and Ashish Shakya. Bhat now, has his own YouTube channel with 3.56 million subscribers. He holds a bachelor's degree in advertising from R.D National College, Mumbai.

3. Ashish Chanchlani

Ashish Chanchlani is famous for his comedy videos on his YouTube channel Ashish Chanchlani Ki Vines with 26.9 million subscribers. He pursued B.Tech in civil engineering from Datta Meghe College of Engineering, Navi Mumbai and also did an acting course from Barry John Acting Studio in Mumbai.

4. Prajakta Koli AKA Mostly Sane

Prajakta Koli also known as Mostly Sane is one of the earliest YouTubers who started makling relatable comedy for the Indian audience. She studied in Vasant Vihar High School in Thane, Mumbai and graduated with a Bachelor of Mass Media from V. J. Vaze College of Arts, Science and Commerce, Mumbai University.

5. Scherezade Shroff AKA Sherry Shroff

Sherry Shroff is a former model who is a vlogger now. Sherry is a lawyer by profession and pursued her law degree after graduation. However, after her second year at law college she decided that it was not for her and switched her career to vlogging.

6. Anisha Dixit AKA Rikshawali

Anisha Dixit, popularly known as Rickshawali completed her schooling in Germany and went to an acting college in Switzerland. Her father did not approve of her choice to study acting, so she lied to him that she was pursuing her MBA while secretly going for acting classes.

7. Bhuvan Bam AKA BB Ki Vines

Bhuvan Bam is the famous YouTube personality of BB Ki Vines with over 23 million subscribers. But not a lot of people know that Bam holds a bachelor's degree in history from Shaheed Bhagat Singh College, Delhi University.

8. Amit Bhadana

Amit Bhadana is most popular for his dubbing and prank videos and has more than 23 million subscribers on his YouTube channel. He is reportedly a law graduate from Delhi University.









9. Shirley Setia

Sherley Setia is known for her renditions of Bollywood songs. Born in Daman, India and raised in Auckland, New Zealand, Setia pursued her education in New Zealand and holds a degree in Marketing and Information Systems from the University of Auckland. She also pursued a course from New York Film Academy.

These YouTubers are proof that if you follow your passion, success will follow. We stan this development.