There's a reason Shah Rukh Khan is known as the king of Bollywood. Not only does he have wit and humour, but also humility and a heart of gold. It's no wonder fans worship him all over the world.

One such fan, an Egyptian travel agent went viral for booking the tickets of an Indian woman without charging her in advance because she came from the country of SRK. The woman, Ashwini Deshpande, shared the story on her Twitter account.

After reaching Egypt, Ashwini and her husband met the travel agent and tagged SRK, requesting him to send his autographed picture to the agent and his daughter.

People started tagging SRK in the tweets and looks like the message reached the star. The actor sent autographed pictures not just to the travel agent and his daughter, but also to Ashwini's daughter. 

Twitter started reacting to this message will joyousness and praised the actor.

This is why there can be no other like King Khan.