There's a reason Shah Rukh Khan is known as the king of Bollywood. Not only does he have wit and humour, but also humility and a heart of gold. It's no wonder fans worship him all over the world.

One such fan, an Egyptian travel agent went viral for booking the tickets of an Indian woman without charging her in advance because she came from the country of SRK. The woman, Ashwini Deshpande, shared the story on her Twitter account.

Needed to transfer money to a travel agent in Egypt. Was having problems with the transfer. He said: you are from the country of @iamsrk. I trust you. I will make the booking, you pay me later. For anywhere else, I wouldn't do this. But anything for @iamsrk. & he did!#SRK is 👑 — Ashwini_Deshpande (@AshwDeshpande) December 31, 2021

After reaching Egypt, Ashwini and her husband met the travel agent and tagged SRK, requesting him to send his autographed picture to the agent and his daughter.

My husband & I finally met the man in this story today! I told him about the tsunami of good cheer his story generated. @RedChilliesEnt: he would be delighted with a photo of @iamsrk, autographed in his daughter’s name if possible. Please DM me if this can be arranged, thanks! 😊 https://t.co/Ea9nckNqFm pic.twitter.com/q44KeOVTw7 — Ashwini_Deshpande (@AshwDeshpande) January 10, 2022

People started tagging SRK in the tweets and looks like the message reached the star. The actor sent autographed pictures not just to the travel agent and his daughter, but also to Ashwini's daughter.

A very happy ending to this story. 3 photos signed by SRK arrived today, one with the nicest message for the Egyptian travel agent, one for his daughter & one for mine @Ketaki_Varma 🥰🥰 Thanks @pooja_dadlani for getting in touch & of course to 👑 @iamsrk for the gracious gesture https://t.co/lYd431dBUq pic.twitter.com/Rhn1ocQlbo — Ashwini_Deshpande (@AshwDeshpande) January 22, 2022

Twitter started reacting to this message will joyousness and praised the actor.

He's earned the love, respect and admiration he recieves around the world. This man is a whole legacy 🔥👑 pic.twitter.com/mMMrELddBZ — manyata 🌥️ I (@srksfp) January 22, 2022

This man is unbelievable humble - wooow!! I always knew he is the kindest but with this gesture he excel himself 👑👏🏼👏🏼 — Elena | SRK Edits (@feelsoverrated) January 22, 2022

We are lucky that we live in a country where people like SRK live

He is a true example of love and humanity — Raghu Bisht (@shahandsingh) January 22, 2022

What a truly beautiful ending to this lovely story! How wonderful that @iamsrk has such a global presence to help others in so many ways💞👑 — Tina Palmese (@Tina_Palmese) January 22, 2022

Happy ending?

The whole story was beautiful and happy from the beginning itself :)



Love #SRK ❤️ — Pragati Sharma (@PragatiPotter) January 22, 2022

King of not just bollywod but king of hearts too. He knows how his one small action can make up for a life long memory for his admirers. — ayaan. (@AyanMusk) January 22, 2022

This is why there can be no other like King Khan.