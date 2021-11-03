"Wo sirf star nahi, duniya hai meri" while for most of you, it must be yet another cinematic dialogue but for me it's something that pierced my heart and stayed there ever since.

You read the headline and found it bizarre because it's exactly when we stop seeking reasons, we start loving someone. And that I don't have the superpower of being able to enumerate a million reasons in a single piece. You are one hundred percent right.

So we keep our feelings bottled up? Is that what we learnt from him? Nope, that's precisely what he hasn't taught us. Keep reading, hope you enjoy this as much as I did while writing it.

1. He was an outsider who made it big. The 'rags to riches' story kids in school deserve to learn.

#HappyBirthdaySRK

The pan-India, generation-defining star, an outsider who went on to become the Baadshah of Bollywood.

He has been representing India across global forums & has led to signigicant changes in bollywood.



The most powerful of India's soft power- Shah Rukh Khan. pic.twitter.com/KcJ0eL9I5F — 𝗔𝗱𝗶𝘁𝘆𝗮 (@StarkAditya_) November 1, 2021

2. We owe him our endless pursuit of true love.

3. He restored our faith in happy endings. Aur agar aisa na ho, toh picture abhi baaki hai mere dost.

4. He taught us connections can't be forced and letting go of someone you love isn't easy but necessary.

5. Made me immensely love my country and be proud of it a little more.

Never have I ever imagined a Protagonist saying this dialogue in mainstream Bollywood, given those so-called patriotic films!#Swades #15YearsOfSwades pic.twitter.com/ObiAEuY9oI — M S Krishna Prateek (@mskp_29) December 17, 2019

6. Time and again demonstrated his versatility. Evil never looked so goddamn sexy.

7. Swayed us with his unbeatable sense of humour and wit.

Will send it as soon. Want my Aadhaar card also??? https://t.co/6qMF8CjKi9 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 10, 2017

8. He underlined the significance that Indian TV holds with shows like Fauji and Circus.

SRK in fauji was a different gravy!! pic.twitter.com/yjBAIOeXUO — jasmine (@TiredOfProcess) November 2, 2021

9. He made us believe that love is only faith and it transcends all the religious barriers.

10. His real life love story is what 'forever' is made out of.

11. He is the feminist man this world needs.

Because he has tremendous respect for women. Take this quote as an example – “I don’t think women should be equal to men. They should be ahead of them.”#29GoldenYearsOfSRK #Pathan #SRK29 #KingKhan — ♠️.sʀᴋ'ˢ ᴀᵐᵉᵉˢʰᵃ👸💫✨ (@lovelygirl7_1) June 24, 2021

12. His house Mannat by the sea is the proof of no dream is to big to conquer.

13. He is the greatest lover the country has ever witnessed. Romance is synonymous to SRK, indeed.

14. He wears heart on his sleeve for the ones who love him.

15. His cameos illuminate the films.

16. When the world was convinced that unrequited love is a kamzori, he made recognise the taaqat it holds.

"it's the most beautiful feeling in the world"🥺✋🏼

brb, gonna watch this scene on repeat. pic.twitter.com/Gsu3V4Bmhe — sad lil hoe (@JalebiBabyLite) August 25, 2021

17. His dard-e-disco look raised standards for many out there. Girls don't settle for less, period.

ShahRukh Khan taking his shirt off in Dard E Disco was a cultural reset we weren't ready for pic.twitter.com/3uCcB1tc0q — Hussein Ali (@BeingHusseinAli) July 7, 2021

18. He has debunked the idea that superstars lack academic credentials, as he holds a master's degree in mass communications from the renowned Jamia Millia University and was honoured with doctorate degree at La Trobe University.

19. And Hansal Mehta gave us yet another reason to love him a little extra today.

Why @iamsrk is a superstar forever and why I love him. I’ve interacted with SRK thrice - once on twitter and on another occasion briefly at a party. The third time is why for me he will always be a true star. I was seeking help for a child who was.. pic.twitter.com/JSgnwnj24H — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) November 2, 2021

These and so many more reasons to love the one who taught us the what love really is.