Sushant Singh Rajput began his career on Indian television and after just two shows, went on to become a superstar. Back in 2008, the actor shot his first ever scene as a second lead on the soap, Kis Desh Mein Hain Meraa Dil.

To keep the actor's memory alive, the maker of the show, Ekta Kapoor shared a video of the actors first time on camera that changed his life and made us all fall in love with him.

This break launched the actor's career and he went on to become the lead in the incredibly famous TV show, Pavitra Rishta, that made him a household name.

He was the 2nd lead in that (Kis Desh Mein Hain Meraa Dil) show, but we knew he was meant for greater things and he went and did just that. Lots of love, peace and prayers for this beautiful, beautiful piece of light and shining soul.

Watch the full video here:

Sushant's graph has been an inspiration to everyone who is an outsider in the industry. The actor began his career as a second lead and went on to give us smashing Bollywood hits.