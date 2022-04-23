Before we start, allow me to confirm your suspicions about both men here being complete a**holes. Elon Musk is an apartheid emerald mine man child, and Bill Gates' vaccine apartheid towards the global south has cost more lives than any of us can accurately calculate.

But since the two of them are billionaires that pose as environmentalists and philanthropists, so we don't march into their mansions with pitchforks. Case in point, this weird little conversation, that has been going viral on Twitter.

Gates asks Musk if he were open to some philanthropic possibilities.

To which Musk basically says, 'Waan waan, since you don't want to help be buy new toys, I won't help you stop the word from burning.' True Story.

Is this conversation real? I would verify if either of them actually cared about helping the poor. But they don't, so I won't.

Actually, I am kidding. Unlike Musk and Gates, I earn my living with honest work. So...

Yeah, but I didn't leak it to NYT. They must have got it through friends of friends.



I heard from multiple people at TED that Gates still had half billion short against Tesla, which is why I asked him, so it’s not exactly top secret. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 23, 2022

Which brings us to the part of the article, where we go through what creative language Twitter is using to cuss the life out of these billionaires.

Why is a climate change philanthropist shorting Tesla? https://t.co/VQHb3AgC42 — Josh Galuszka (@joshgaluszkanz) April 23, 2022

The real question we should all be asking is which one of these billionaires is texting with an android.. https://t.co/1dAvQhDmQU — Vin (@VicenteLizcano) April 23, 2022

None of this is about philanthropy or climate change...it's all about money and control. https://t.co/UPffcw9LUg — The Beaver (@kbeaver79) April 23, 2022

This next tweet needs some context. Epstein was a pedophile both men were buddies with.

this is fake there aren't enough texts about epstein in between https://t.co/CSCC461cW6 — ᠠ‍ᡳᡵᡝᠨ‍ᡳ (thempress eirene) 🤖 (@magne_toes) April 23, 2022

Bill Gates < Elon Musk



Still skeptical of both though! pic.twitter.com/AoBdCsyNQr — Luke Rudkowski (@Lukewearechange) April 18, 2022

No one:



Bill Gates trying a philanthropy project with Elon Musk. pic.twitter.com/vAuTRGGhqf — Arnold (@arnoldi254) April 23, 2022

But here's the thing. Most of you, for some reason, think Elon Musk is your lord and saviour and will turn Earth into heaven if given a chance. This could be true if Teslas keep running over people on the street.

Not my place to judge but I will. Ya'll need to stop putting your trust into billionaires. They got there by taking your resources.