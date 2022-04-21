They say we are oblivious to the future, so the possibilities are infinite. What you believe is a distant dream today might turn into a reality tomorrow. Sometimes our brain has a million-odd thoughts and a swarm of what-ifs. C'mon, we have all been down this road.

Elon Musk has hit the headlines for a myriad of reasons, both good and bad, but what if he wakes up someday and decides to buy the news channels? Indian news channels, to be precise.

Will he expel the reporters from pouncing while reporting the news, or will he outright join them? This Twitter user's question is making us elicit random responses.

What if Elon Musk buys Indian news channels? — 404 (@Ladiyappa) April 21, 2022

The designated forum for randomness, Twitter, also has a truckload of hilarious responses.

Aaj ki breaking new Elon Musk ne liya sabse zyada TRP wala news channel https://t.co/f7Nf8zmaCI — SEVEN (@Omaddywtf7) April 21, 2022

Ab ki baar Must sarkar ..... pic.twitter.com/MJtWfJn4um — Shavin (@Huo_bhi_nhi_bhi) April 21, 2022

No riots, children don't need to go to school for 'education', Indians will become open to tech, finance & science — Dev Gupta (@DevGupta1907) April 21, 2022

Stoners in the news channel board rooms: pic.twitter.com/5tWNv3lJk8 — Coho (@coho_fam) April 21, 2022

Namaskar aap dekh rahe hai aajtak aur mai hu aapke sath Anjana Om *MUSK* — Stealth Sapien (@StealthSapien) April 21, 2022

We will see Tesla Republic on road making hell of noise 😬 — Unitedway (@FactsonIndia) April 21, 2022

Send this guy to Mars first🤣 pic.twitter.com/cIwwQVjzCf — tfoutmydms (@tfoutmydms9) April 21, 2022

If this happens Indians will gets free speech after twitter..😅 — A Responsible youth 💙 (@Dipak_12_11) April 21, 2022

it will be read / seen in MARS — Ashish Mehta (@AshishM55240155) April 21, 2022

They will become non biased news channel. — 𝗬𝗮𝘁𝗶𝘀𝗵💜 (@The_Yatish_raj) April 21, 2022

And it will be called Elondia TV 😂😂 — M͛͛͛e͛͛͛g͛͛͛h͛͛͛ 🧲 (@startupmirchi) April 21, 2022

They’ll officially be called Muska channels then. 🤪 — Angad Sandhu (@TheGyandu) April 21, 2022

He does like memes and indian news channels are a joke! so makes sense — Parul Agarwal (@ParulTried) April 21, 2022

He can for live shitposting — Ro (@dattebayomylife) April 21, 2022

Itna bhi niche nahi girega elon musk joh bikau media ko kharide 😂😂😂💪😒 — Rahul Ajay Mishra (@RahulAM99734303) April 21, 2022

Lmao.