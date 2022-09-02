When it comes to Elon Musk, we'll fall short of things to write on. With his out-of-the-box personality and massive ventures that are ruling the land, space, and even our digital sphere, the world's richest man has also said some really bizarre things that'd make anybody doubt if he's a genius after all.

Here are some of those WTF things Elon Musk has said that will make you go 'wait, whaaaat?'

1. "The coronavirus pandemic is dumb."

At the peak of the pandemic, when thousands of people around the world are dying, an insensitive tweet like that from one of the world's most influential personalities is bound to go haywire.

The coronavirus panic is dumb — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 6, 2020

Seattle here. This is irresponsible.

What a jerk. People have died.

Do you know what is like to struggle to breathe? I do. It is horrifying. — #LisaBleedingHeartLiberal. 🌏 🌊 (@Itsagoodlife48G) March 6, 2020

500,000+ dead and rising and you have yet to apologize for this tweet. — Lee Cessna (@l_cessna) March 6, 2021

2. "Pronouns suck."

As we continue to fight for LGBTQIA+ rights and talk about diversity and inclusion, a highly insensitive remark from the richest man on Earth is very disheartening. Apparently, this tweet from Musk resurfaced when the news of his trans daughter filing for a name change broke in the media. Musk's ex-wife also replied to the tweet saying "I cannot support hate."

3. Elon Musk's unfunny "TITS" joke.

While the women in the IT and tech world continue to face rampant sexism, this infamous joke from the 'technoking' doesn't really help one bit.

Am thinking of starting new university:

Texas Institute of Technology & Science — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 29, 2021

Do better please. You are in an excellent position to encourage women to pursue STEM careers, and should be doing everything you can to promote that, and breaking barriers and silencing the systemic sexism in tech companies. — Jim (@TraderJim) November 1, 2021

4. Musk called the British cave diver who rescued young boys from a cave in Thailand paedophile.

A group of young boys and their football coach were trapped in a cave in Thailand for around 17 days when Diver Vernon Unsworth played a crucial role in their rescue. Musk offered to help, but it was turned down. He later made this baseless remark believing that even a 'mini submarine' could have helped the stranded.

5. "I put the art in fart" and more...

Musk makes these weird WhatsApp Uncle jokes at times.

I put the art in fart — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 9, 2020

Apparently, there is this thing called "Dad jokes" and I make them — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 16, 2017

They are so underappreciated — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 29, 2017

6. Elon Musk believes Earth is facing a "population collapse."

Apparently, there are 7.9 billion people in our world, but our richest human believes that we're on a brink of a population collapse. Musk is a father of 8 children and thinks he's setting a great example because the human species will be the custodians of life on Mars. We need to be populating Mars!

I’m trying to set a good example! Population collapse is a much bigger problem than people realize and that’s just for Earth.



Mars has a great need for people, seeing as population is currently zero.



Humans are the custodians of other life on Earth. Let us bring life to Mars! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 14, 2021

7. "Tesla Goes Bankrupt..."

Musk once made the entire share market volatile with his one April Fools prank. He joked about it at a time when Tesla's share prices were already plunging, and there were legit fears about Tesla proceeding towards bankruptcy.

There are many chapters of bankruptcy and, as critics so rightly pointed out, Tesla has them *all*, including Chapter 14 and a half (the worst one). — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 1, 2018

Elon was found passed out against a Tesla Model 3, surrounded by "Teslaquilla" bottles, the tracks of dried tears still visible on his cheeks.



This is not a forward-looking statement, because, obviously, what's the point?



Happy New Month! pic.twitter.com/YcouvFz6Y1 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 1, 2018

8. Musk thinks 'population collapse' is a greater threat than global warming.

In extension to Musk's absurd fears about apparent 'population collapse,' he tweeted that it's even more important and crucial than global warming. Umm, yes!

Mark these words — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 26, 2022

There. Are. Almost. Eight. Billion. People. On. This. Planet.



I think we're doing fine in terms of birth rates. In fact, we got so many kids we keep some of 'em secret. Oh wait that's just you. — Ward Q. Normal (@WardQNormal) August 26, 2022

Climate Change is serious people!

This is some of the dumbest shit I’ve ever read. The only thing that will collapse is the steady stream of uneducated youth providing dirt cheap labor the elite



Stop buying into this shit, please



Climate change is absolutely a more pressing matter https://t.co/O1ojqf6QY4 — Bree 🏂 (@MsBreeBaugh) August 27, 2022

9. Musk once 'fully supported' Kanye West running for President of the United States.

Words come to Musk and he just spills them (without thinking at times).

You have my full support! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 5, 2020

10. "Am considering taking Tesla private at $420. Funding secured."

Knowing that you're a supremely influential personality, would you say something like that? This tweet cost Musk a legal suit, and a fine worth $20 million was levied upon him for creating turmoil in the share market. He even had to step down from his position as the chariman.

Shareholders could either to sell at 420 or hold shares & go private — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 7, 2018

Nobody knows why Musk says what he does. While that remains a mystery, it's safe to say that whatever he says causes humungous impacts.