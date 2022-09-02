When it comes to Elon Musk, we'll fall short of things to write on. With his out-of-the-box personality and massive ventures that are ruling the land, space, and even our digital sphere, the world's richest man has also said some really bizarre things that'd make anybody doubt if he's a genius after all.

Here are some of those WTF things Elon Musk has said that will make you go 'wait, whaaaat?'

1. "The coronavirus pandemic is dumb."

At the peak of the pandemic, when thousands of people around the world are dying, an insensitive tweet like that from one of the world's most influential personalities is bound to go haywire.

2. "Pronouns suck."

As we continue to fight for LGBTQIA+ rights and talk about diversity and inclusion, a highly insensitive remark from the richest man on Earth is very disheartening. Apparently, this tweet from Musk resurfaced when the news of his trans daughter filing for a name change broke in the media. Musk's ex-wife also replied to the tweet saying "I cannot support hate." 

3. Elon Musk's unfunny "TITS" joke.

While the women in the IT and tech world continue to face rampant sexism, this infamous joke from the 'technoking' doesn't really help one bit.

4.  Musk called the British cave diver who rescued young boys from a cave in Thailand paedophile.

A group of young boys and their football coach were trapped in a cave in Thailand for around 17 days when Diver Vernon Unsworth played a crucial role in their rescue. Musk offered to help, but it was turned down. He later made this baseless remark believing that even a 'mini submarine' could have helped the stranded. 

5. "I put the art in fart" and more...

Musk makes these weird WhatsApp Uncle jokes at times.

6. Elon Musk believes Earth is facing a "population collapse."

Apparently, there are 7.9 billion people in our world, but our richest human believes that we're on a brink of a population collapse. Musk is a father of 8 children and thinks he's setting a great example because the human species will be the custodians of life on Mars. We need to be populating Mars!  

7. "Tesla Goes Bankrupt..."

Musk once made the entire share market volatile with his one April Fools prank. He joked about it at a time when Tesla's share prices were already plunging, and there were legit fears about Tesla proceeding towards bankruptcy. 

8. Musk thinks 'population collapse' is a greater threat than global warming.

In extension to Musk's absurd fears about apparent 'population collapse,' he tweeted that it's even more important and crucial than global warming. Umm, yes! 

Climate Change is serious people!

9. Musk once 'fully supported' Kanye West running for President of the United States.

Words come to Musk and he just spills them (without thinking at times).

10. "Am considering taking Tesla private at $420. Funding secured."

Knowing that you're a supremely influential personality, would you say something like that? This tweet cost Musk a legal suit, and a fine worth $20 million was levied upon him for creating turmoil in the share market. He even had to step down from his position as the chariman.

Nobody knows why Musk says what he does. While that remains a mystery, it's safe to say that whatever he says causes humungous impacts.