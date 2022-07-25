Not sure about Mars, but Elon Musk might be one of the most controversial and widely followed people on planet earth. Almost every day there is a news about him doing circles on the internet. And some of them are just plain crazy, for the lack of a better word. So, we have compiled a list of reasons why Elon Musk was in news recently.

1. For backing off the Twitter deal

First, he made news when he offered to buy Twitter for $44 billion, then he made news for backing off the Twitter deal. And then he made news when Twitter sued him for the contract breach. All in all, it has been a rollercoaster ride.

2. When Elon Musk's dad decided to donate his sperms

Elon Musk's father, Errol Musk, recently made news when he confirmed that he welcomed a second child with his stepdaughter. While confirming the news he said that the only thing we are on Earth for is to reproduce. Later in an interview, he said he has been approached to donate sperms to produce more Elons, and he might consider it.

3. When Tesla sold most of its Bitcoin holdings

Elon Musk has been a very vocal advocate of cryptocurrencies. Tesla made news last year when it revealed a major investment in cryptocurrency. But as per reports, Tesla has sold off most of its holdings, around 75% of its Bitcoin, which was worth about $2bn (£1.7bn) at the end of 2021.

Tesla has 💎 🙌 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 19, 2021

4. He had twins to "help the underpopulation" crisis

In late 2021, Elon Musk welcomed twins with Shivon Zilis, an executive at his technology company Neuralink. In response to this news, Musk tweeted, "doing my best to help the underpopulation crisis".

Doing my best to help the underpopulation crisis.



A collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilization faces by far. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 7, 2022

5. When his daughter cut ties with him

Elon Musk's 18-year-old daughter applied to legally change her name and gender, saying she no longer wants to "be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form". Earlier she was known as Xavier Alexander Musk but changed her name to Vivian Jenna Wilson.

6. When his shirtless picture became the butt of all jokes

Elon Musk recently posted a shirtless picture of himself. And Twitter being Twitter, turned it into a meme fest. People compared his picture to a dog and called him a white ghost. Musk joined in on the fun and said it’s good motivation to work out, eat healthier & maybe take his shirt off outside more than once a year.

My calves are bigger tho — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 19, 2022

7. When his business card from 1995 went viral

Recently, Elon Musk's business card from 1995 went viral to which he replied "ancient times". The card showed Musk having the designation of Board Chairman, Chief Technology Officer, and Co-Founder of Zip2.

Ancient times — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 13, 2022

8. When he said "humanity will reach Mars in our lifetime"

In 2011, Elon Musk claimed that humanity will reach Mars in our lifetime and got flooded with Twitter users asking when is humanity planning to reach our planet earth.

Humanity will reach Mars in your lifetime — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 6, 2022

9. When he claimed he hasn't had sex in ages

Recent reports claimed that Elon Musk had a brief affair with Google's co-founder Sergey Brin's ex-wife Nicole Shanahan, which allegedly ended their friendship along with Brin's marriage. Musk called it total BS and claimed that he hasn't even had sex in ages.

Haven’t even had sex in ages (sigh) — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 25, 2022

10. When he secretly welcomed second child with Grimes, and named her Exa Dark Sideræl

In March, Grimes confirmed that Musk and she have secretly welcomed their second child together, a baby girl, and have named her Exa Dark Sideræl. She is called Y as her older brother is referred to as X. Grimes also confirmed that Y was born in December 2021 via surrogate.

