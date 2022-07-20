The world's richest person and the Tesla CEO, Elon Musk, is always in the news. Just like his son, Musk's father, Errol, has also been grabbing headlines these days, but for all peculiar reasons.

A week back, Errol Musk confirmed that he welcomed a second child with his stepdaughter in secret.

In a recent interview with The Sun, Errol shared that he has been asked to donate sperms to set off a new generation of Elons in the future. Basically, the genius genes of Elon!

I've got a company in Colombia who want me to donate sperm to impregnate high-class Colombian women because they say, 'Why go to Elon when they can go to the actual person who created Elon?

Errol shared that has not agreed to the proposal from the Columbian company so far. However, he did reveal the perks he has been offered.

They haven't offered me any money but they have offered me first-class travel and five-star hotel accommodation and all that sort of stuff.

Moreover, when asked if he would be willing to donate his sperm free of charge. He said, "Why not?" Earlier as well, while confirming the news of welcoming a second child with his stepdaughter, Errol had also said, "the only thing we are on Earth for is to reproduce." Errol has fathered seven kids from three different women.

Reportedly, the news about having a baby with his stepdaughter didn't go down well with Elon in 2017, and it prompted Elon's major fallout with his father.