Be it for his business developments, his bizarre tweets, or even his old business card going viral, Elon Musk is always trending. While the world's richest man surely grabs headline everyday for his opinions on everything, the world doesn't know much about his personal life.

Here are 10 absurd controversies associated with Elon Musk and his family.

1. Elon Musk's father has two children with his step-daughter.

Elon Musk's estranged father, Errol Musk, has confirmed that he has secretly welcomed a second baby with his stepdaughter, Jana Bezuidenhout. This is the duo's second child together. Jana's mother, Heide Bezuidenhout was Errol's second wife. They also have two biological children. Jana was only four when Errol became her stepfather.

The news about Jana's first baby with Errol ignited a bitter family feud in 2017 and resulted in Elon's brutal fallout with his father. Errol opened up about this in an interview with New York Post.

They still don’t like it. They still feel a bit creepy about it, because she’s their sister. Their half-sister.”

2. Musk has been notoriously anti-trans despite one of his children, identifying as a transperson.

Elon Musk's daughter, formerly known as Xavier Alexander Musk, came out as transgender and sought the court to alter her recognized gender from male to female. She also filed a petition to change her name to Vivian Jenna Wilson as per her gender and requested a new birth certificate. Reportedly, Jenna wanted to cut off all ties with her father, Elon Musk.

I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form.

After this news broke out, Musk's old tweets reflecting homophobia resurfaced online.

Pronouns suck — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 25, 2020

3. Allegedly, Elon Musk's father has shot and killed three people.

According to Rolling Stone, Errol Musk has allegedly shot and killed three out of five armed intruders who attempted breaking into his house in Johannesberg several years ago. He was not convicted of any legal charges.

4. Elon Musk had a painful childhood because of his father who he once called a 'terrible human being.'

In a heartfelt interview with Rolling Stone, Elon Musk opened up about his childhood and relationship with his father whom he called a 'terrible human being' who 'plans evil.'

You have no idea about how bad. Almost every crime you can possibly think of, he has done. Almost every evil thing you could possibly think of, he has done.

5. Musk was allegedly a dominating husband to his first wife.

Musk married his first wife, Justine Wilson, in 2000 and had five children with her. Apparently, the couple did not end on great terms. Justine opened up about the truth of her marriage in a controversial Marie Claire article titled, '"I Was a Starter Wife": Inside America's Messiest Divorce.' At their wedding reception, Musk said, "I am the alpha in this relationship."

Elon's judgment overruled mine, and he was constantly remarking on the ways he found me lacking. "I am your wife," I told him repeatedly, "not your employee."

6. Musk married and divorced the same person twice.

After his separation from Justine, Elon Musk got married to Talulah Riley in 2010. The couple got divorced in 2012, only to remarry a year later and file for another divorce in 2016. Despite being married to Musk twice, Riley claims to have a cordial relationship with him. In an interview with Independent, Riley opened up about her peculiar equation with Musk.

I suppose the reason to get remarried was just because it felt silly to be together unmarried after having been married. You know, it’s like a habit. We were saying, ‘This is my husband.’ ‘This is my wife.’ ‘Oh, wait, no, we’re not that anymore. We better be that again.’

7. Musk once baselessly called a British cave diver who rescued young boys in Thailand a paedophile.

Diver Vernon Unsworth played an instrumental role in saving the lives of 12 Thai boys and their football coach, who were trapped in the Tham Luang cave system in Thailand for around 17 days in 2018. Musk went on to make an objectionable tweet calling Vernon "a pedo guy" that triggered public outrage and landed him in legal trouble. Musk apologized for the tweet and deleted it from his profile after the public backlash.

8. Musk was once spotted with Ghislaine Maxwell, a sex trafficking offender.

At a 2014 Vanity Fair party, Elon Musk was spotted with Ghislaine Maxwell. The pictures of the duo went viral on social media years later when the latter was arrested and later found guilty on charges of multiple counts of child sex trafficking.

9. Musk and his family were once linked to apartheid in South Africa.

Reportedly, Elon's father was elected to the Pretoria City Council in 1972 during the apartheid era. In 2018, a connection was spawned between Elon Musk's family and apartheid in South Africa after reports of his father owning half the share of Emerald Mines in Zambia surfaced. However, Musk took to Twitter to clarify this narrative which he deemed false.

2/2

My father & his extended family have been dependent on financial support from my brother & me for over 20 years.



This article is actually accurate: https://t.co/eVpCX9V1NB — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 25, 2021

10. Musk once dismissed coronavirus as a minor disease.

Elon Musk and his obsession with Twitter is known worldwide. Once, the Tesla CEO got carried away and labeled the coronavirus pandemic as 'DUMB.' People called him out for his irresponsible and insensitive statement.

The coronavirus panic is dumb — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 6, 2020

Seattle here. This is irresponsible.

What a jerk. People have died.

Do you know what is like to struggle to breathe? I do. It is horrifying. — #LisaBleedingHeartLiberal. 🌏 🌊 (@Itsagoodlife48G) March 6, 2020

500,000+ dead and rising and you have yet to apologize for this tweet. — Lee Cessna (@l_cessna) March 6, 2021

Presently, Elon Musk is also in legal tiff with Twitter because of $44 billion deal contract breach.