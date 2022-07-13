No matter what happens in the world, Elon Musk will be trending for one reason or another. Be it for Tesla or his obsession with Twitter, the world's richest man is always the news of the town.

A Twitter handle shared Elon Musk's old business card from 1995, to which Musk responded with a comment 'ancient times.' Stating the obvious, but the picture went viral.

Ancient times — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 13, 2022

The picture gave Musk's designation as the Board Chairman, Chief Technology Officer, and Co-Founder of Zip2.

Here's what Twitteratis had to say about this.

Can you do a physical NFT claim on this Name Card? 😂 — Łucas/Łitoshilite (@LitoshiLite) July 13, 2022

But is the email still active @elonmusk ? 🤔 — BG of Local Band Smokeout (@LocalBandBG) July 13, 2022

Now the Technoking needs no introduction 😂😎 — Aryan Rai (@aryan_rai_3) July 13, 2022

Yaah! Elon Musk is everything at once.

He is basically everything. Chairman, CTO, Cofounder, .... — Anndy Lian (@anndylian) July 13, 2022

I did better logos then that Elon. Ancient history. Look where you are now. 🤗 https://t.co/PZ55MXTvdy — A broken💔🫦👎 (@ArleneJudd5) July 13, 2022

Well it doesn't say Twitter CEO. LOL https://t.co/vxRyK2IMK9 — Soaring Eagles (@SoarEaglesMAGA) July 13, 2022

Very impressive indeed!

Elon can legit say "Do not quote the old magic to me witch. I was there when it was written." — Officer B (@BubbaTheOppo) July 13, 2022

I bet that business card is worth millions right now. 😪 — yanda Maro (@MaroYanda) July 13, 2022

I wish to go back to those times. To a time when sanity and common sense existed and insane asylums were still open. @elonmusk how about that time machine? — 𝒮𝓀𝓎 آسمان 🇺🇸 (@SKYRIDER4538) July 13, 2022

Elon planned to buy twitter since ancient time, I see the blue bird's wing in the logo — MrC and Doge (@MrSee1224) July 13, 2022

I would like one of those with your autograph. Best gift ever. — Kelly Towerss 💫 (@KellyAfterDarkk) July 13, 2022

That escalated pretty quickly.

you are one of the greatest human in this world i want to live on mars now !! 💥 — Aria Anggrajitha Official (@AnggrajithaAria) July 13, 2022

Elon Musk now wants to terminate his $44 billion dollar Twitter deal. He claims that Twitter has failed to provide him information on spam accounts.

Although his love story with Twitter may be witnessing a new plot twist, we're pretty confident that the Musk will forever be the blue bird's favorite. He'll always be trending!