Elon Musk's tryst with Twitter is now witnessing a new twist with Musk wanting to terminate the $44 billion Twitter deal. The Tesla CEO bought Twitter in April with a vision to have 'at least a billion people on Twitter.'
🚀💫♥️ Yesss!!! ♥️💫🚀 pic.twitter.com/0T9HzUHuh6— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 25, 2022
However, his far-reaching aspirations for the platform have met with a halt. Musk now wants to cancel the deal claiming that Twitter has failed to provide him information on spam accounts and ignored his requests unjustifiably on multiple occasions.
Reportedly, he accused the platform of making 'false and misleading representations' about the presence of fake accounts.
Well, as soon as the news broke out, Twitter became a meme fest. One viral tweet gave a desi Jethalal take on the ongoing discourse and people were in splits.
Ae Jethiyaa!
Elon Musk 😭 pic.twitter.com/fqSlMHfgGZ— Samy (@WtffSamy) July 9, 2022
Here's how Twitter reacted to this.
Yes, that’s the spirit we live for! 😇— Joy&Hope (@IndianFriends) July 10, 2022
Need SpaceX or Shanti? 🤣
@elonmusk Indian version https://t.co/1NXAGoXJhQ— Roh (@rohitraiab) July 10, 2022
Multiverse of Madness ft. Jethiya, Elon and Par (ag) esh bhai 😂@elonmusk @paraga https://t.co/8xUS85Fqsg— Spandan Patnaik 🤍 (@spandanXD) July 10, 2022
this is so funny 🤣🤣 only desis can know how funny it is!! https://t.co/rWKIyPaCMg— S (@autumnspring26) July 10, 2022
@elonmusk hope you see this tweet, and someone around you who understands Hindi can explain you this🤪— Prateek (@prateekamr) July 10, 2022
Lol. Next level of image processing will make world more funny. https://t.co/hPqJmmXboP— विहंग भट्ट (@bhattvihang) July 10, 2022
Jethya will always be the best businessman https://t.co/4YpjH8zqbQ— Stockadvisory89 (@stockadvisory89) July 10, 2022
This is the best thing I've seen today. Jethalal x Elon. 😂 https://t.co/Fegy8hXrF1— Rohit (@neorohit) July 10, 2022
Elonlal is too funny!
Elonlal musklal Gada 😂😂 https://t.co/GZI4l2dwLJ— जेठिया (@BindassLife01) July 10, 2022
Explanation of Elon Musk why he cancelled the deal😀 https://t.co/cm5zJlOv4x— Shilpi Johri✨ (@ShilpiJohri1) July 10, 2022
Elon bhai is satisfied now after doing pump n dump in shares . 😂😂 https://t.co/IYQfyfvoxC— Nikhil Arora (@nikhilirm) July 10, 2022
Daya bhabhi feeling very sad or happy?— GJ0082 (@gj0082) July 10, 2022
Jethalal is inspiration. Be like jethalal. https://t.co/m4M1hUMx05— arun (@tumhibtado) July 10, 2022
Elon musk be like: kaysa laga mera mazak ? https://t.co/A8RdJbQI7G— ramit (@RamitAtta) July 10, 2022
Elonlal musk....gada electronic— bishnu prasad sahu (@bishnu256) July 10, 2022