Elon Musk's tryst with Twitter is now witnessing a new twist with Musk wanting to terminate the $44 billion Twitter deal. The Tesla CEO bought Twitter in April with a vision to have 'at least a billion people on Twitter.' 

However, his far-reaching aspirations for the platform have met with a halt. Musk now wants to cancel the deal claiming that Twitter has failed to provide him information on spam accounts and ignored his requests unjustifiably on multiple occasions.

Reportedly, he accused the platform of making 'false and misleading representations' about the presence of fake accounts.

Well, as soon as the news broke out, Twitter became a meme fest. One viral tweet gave a desi Jethalal take on the ongoing discourse and people were in splits.  

Ae Jethiyaa!

Here's how Twitter reacted to this.

Elonlal is too funny!

How does one 'unsee' Elonlal Gada?