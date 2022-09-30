Never compromise on your safety. I REPEAT, NEVER. Even if it is Tesla CEO Elon Musk guaranteeing you a TEMPORARY safety. Life cannot be risked for a moment of respite.
Apparently, Elon Musk has recently tweeted that cybertrucks will be waterproof enough to function as a boat, BRIEFLY. Seeing the imminent danger of his statement, the Washington State Dept. of Natural Resources called him out and begged people not to use anything that “serves briefly as a boat.”
They even added a detailed image description to the picture just so it’s clear AF for people bamboozled by Musk’s Cybertrucks.
As it is with every Elon Musk bizarre statement, the tweet went viral in no time. Twitter is lauding the State Dept. for a much-needed fact-check.
EXACTLY.
…And you realise it’s too late
That’d be dangerous AF.
Not everything rich people say makes sense. In the case of Elon Musk, we have a vast history of ridiculous statements to refer to.
Top picks for you