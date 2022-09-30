Never compromise on your safety. I REPEAT, NEVER. Even if it is Tesla CEO Elon Musk guaranteeing you a TEMPORARY safety. Life cannot be risked for a moment of respite.

Apparently, Elon Musk has recently tweeted that cybertrucks will be waterproof enough to function as a boat, BRIEFLY. Seeing the imminent danger of his statement, the Washington State Dept. of Natural Resources called him out and begged people not to use anything that “serves briefly as a boat.”

Our derelict vessel crews are begging you to understand that anything that “serves briefly as a boat” should not be used as a boat https://t.co/lcrunbf1DJ pic.twitter.com/j2eL5tGcJZ — Washington State Dept. of Natural Resources (@waDNR) September 29, 2022

They even added a detailed image description to the picture just so it’s clear AF for people bamboozled by Musk’s Cybertrucks.

As it is with every Elon Musk bizarre statement, the tweet went viral in no time. Twitter is lauding the State Dept. for a much-needed fact-check.

Seriously, give this person a raise immediately. https://t.co/kRa2dGLsPh — Sabrina Greenberg-James (@anxiouslyactive) September 30, 2022

Yeah, I was just thinking that "serves briefly as a boat" sounds suspiciously like an euphemism for "is about to sink". https://t.co/Xyral1wzgU — Anarkoautism (@Eremitpurpur) September 30, 2022

The WA state DNR subtweeting Elon Musk is the kind of content I come to Twitter for https://t.co/l50jN9jqkm — 🇺🇦 🌻 Rev. Dr. Boudyka (@bdk1521) September 30, 2022

Saying that something can serve “briefly” as a boat is sort of like noting that if you push it off a high enough cliff into a strong prevailing wind, it can serve “briefly” as a plane. https://t.co/bXmXHtEBXk — Nathaniel Gleicher (@ngleicher) September 30, 2022

Almost anything 'serves briefly as a boat'…until it doesn't. https://t.co/XAyOt8Xnzz — Ignoble Jim Houghton (@JimRHoughton) September 29, 2022

Imagine Tesla’s stock goes down in the morning because of this ridiculous tweet 😂😂😂 https://t.co/Y882UAqpPR — DRIP INTRAVENOUS (@Lestrange02) September 30, 2022

Give this person a raise. Lmao https://t.co/vge2yShPXw — Fats McClure (@FatsMcClure) September 30, 2022

One thing they don’t tell you before moving to WA is how much pride you’ll take in your state’s Twitter game. Probably earned a bigger budget IMO. https://t.co/3fjBmr4IxR — Anthony Atlas (@anthonyatlast) September 29, 2022

Cars are not boats. I didn't think that had to be said. https://t.co/45qgXxI0Rg — Haunted Hearth 🩸🦇 (@HearthHolmes) September 30, 2022

Not everything rich people say makes sense. In the case of Elon Musk, we have a vast history of ridiculous statements to refer to.