About a month ago, Elon Musk and Grimes newborn child's name led to worldwide confusion. The child's peculiar name 'X Æ A-12' was not only super unusual but almost impossible to pronounce. 

However, the California law did not allow a name like THAT because the state doesn't allow numbers or symbols in a name. 

So, thanks to the unveiling of the Tesla CEO and Canadian singer's child's birth certificate per TMZ, the singer and Tesla founder's son's name is officially on record in the state of California as X AE A-XII Musk.

If you still don't know how to pronounce this new name X like the letter, AE is pronounced "Ash" and then your standard A-12. As in, X-ash-A12. 

All we can say now is this child is going to have an interesting life ahead. 