Elon Musk rarely says something that doesn't create headlines. And this time, Tesla's CEO took to Twitter to speak his mind about having children.

Recently, Musk cited a Scientific American paper titled "The Pandemic Caused a Baby Bust, Not a Boom," which claimed that the pandemic-induced lockdown led to a decline in birth rates.

He, further, noted that not having children is a major issue and stated, "Humanity did not evolve with the ability to grieve for the unborn. However, we should."

I’m talking about not having kids in the first place. That’s the problem. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 3, 2022

After Musk's tweet about the baby bust, people began to react on Twitter. Many users also mentioned that there are potentially negative consequences to having a greater birthrate.

I don't now if is just me, but I don't want to bring kids to this world cause probably in a few years there's no water to feed them, and they are gonna come just to suffer the worst human behavior when water's wars begin. — Kenneth Espinoza (@Keenny1x) April 3, 2022

1. not having kids is not a bad thing, and the association of it being selfish for women to not have kids needs to stop



2. I’m sure many more would be open to the thought of having kids if they were in a financially sound place to provide a stable life for said kid — Woody (@Woody55__) April 3, 2022

I'll have a kid when I can afford to. — Harry March (@keepmarchin) April 3, 2022

Universal healthcare & free higher education would allow peace of mind when deciding whether or not to have babies. Smart women won't make babies to live lives of ignorance & poverty. The costs are staggering. Create a better world into which babies can be born =problem solved. pic.twitter.com/QIta9bnr74 — Eco Travel Maps (@EcoTravelMaps) April 3, 2022

The single most important factor in a long term positive future for humanity is population reduction, which coupled with democracy, technology, education and healthcare could possibly lead to the bright future that @elonmusk desires. The alternative is bleak. — Sir Steve Morantz (@MorantzSteve) April 3, 2022

Worldwide millions and millions of kids are living in poverty, almost no chance for a better life. Being born in poverty just generates more poverty. How about to try to fix the system first to bring a better life quality for those who’s already suffering here. — Laura Küschel (@LauraKueschel) April 3, 2022

I only earn $150 a month... having kids is not an option for me. — Georg Prime - FUD Killer (@CryptoGeorgP) April 3, 2022

Old People: “Don’t like poverty? Don’t have kids you can’t afford!”

Young People: “OK”

The Overlord Class: pic.twitter.com/zMG1vcYubk — Cut His Mike - The Return (@CHM2KXX) April 3, 2022

There are plenty of children being born and the human population on planet earth is growing. Not sure why this would be of concern for you unless you had ulterior INSIDIOUS concerns… perhaps about WHO is having children… #eugenics MUCH? 🤔 — Petirep (@Petirep) April 3, 2022

Like, i promise you the person youre lecturing about being "selfish" or whatever has a better grasp on their finances, relationship statuses, and overall capacity to have kids than you, a stranger on the internet.



Like??? Are "welfare babies" the goal now??? — New bitch, who dis? (@joynice213) April 3, 2022

You get pregnant...and have them...😂 ..then we'll talk — TraderMe (@TraderMe4) April 4, 2022

Elon the billionaire (maybe soon trillionaire) consumes more in a single private jet visit to see some mates. Than an entire tribe in Africa would in their lifetimes.



The issue isn't overpopulation, it's over consumption. — Assad Naj (@ayenajone) April 4, 2022

Not everyone needs to reproduce; not everyone can. The insistant regurgitation of this idea is like salt in the wounds of those who can't and want to. Do you understand? — Occupy Investing (@OccupyInvesting) April 4, 2022

This isn't the first time the business mogul has expressed concern about population decline. Last year, too, he claimed that the world doesn't have "enough people" and that this could endanger human civilization.

Makes us wonder if he is still talking about Earth?