Elon Musk rarely says something that doesn't create headlines. And this time, Tesla's CEO took to Twitter to speak his mind about having children. 

Recently, Musk cited a Scientific American paper titled "The Pandemic Caused a Baby Bust, Not a Boom," which claimed that the pandemic-induced lockdown led to a decline in birth rates.

He, further, noted that not having children is a major issue and stated, "Humanity did not evolve with the ability to grieve for the unborn. However, we should."

After Musk's tweet about the baby bust, people began to react on Twitter. Many users also mentioned that there are potentially negative consequences to having a greater birthrate.

This isn't the first time the business mogul has expressed concern about population decline. Last year, too, he claimed that the world doesn't have "enough people" and that this could endanger human civilization.

Makes us wonder if he is still talking about Earth?