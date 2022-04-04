Elon Musk rarely says something that doesn't create headlines. And this time, Tesla's CEO took to Twitter to speak his mind about having children.
Recently, Musk cited a Scientific American paper titled "The Pandemic Caused a Baby Bust, Not a Boom," which claimed that the pandemic-induced lockdown led to a decline in birth rates.
He, further, noted that not having children is a major issue and stated, "Humanity did not evolve with the ability to grieve for the unborn. However, we should."
I’m talking about not having kids in the first place. That’s the problem.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 3, 2022
After Musk's tweet about the baby bust, people began to react on Twitter. Many users also mentioned that there are potentially negative consequences to having a greater birthrate.
I don't now if is just me, but I don't want to bring kids to this world cause probably in a few years there's no water to feed them, and they are gonna come just to suffer the worst human behavior when water's wars begin.— Kenneth Espinoza (@Keenny1x) April 3, 2022
I'll have a kid when I can afford to.— Harry March (@keepmarchin) April 3, 2022
Universal healthcare & free higher education would allow peace of mind when deciding whether or not to have babies. Smart women won't make babies to live lives of ignorance & poverty. The costs are staggering. Create a better world into which babies can be born =problem solved. pic.twitter.com/QIta9bnr74— Eco Travel Maps (@EcoTravelMaps) April 3, 2022
The single most important factor in a long term positive future for humanity is population reduction, which coupled with democracy, technology, education and healthcare could possibly lead to the bright future that @elonmusk desires. The alternative is bleak.— Sir Steve Morantz (@MorantzSteve) April 3, 2022
Worldwide millions and millions of kids are living in poverty, almost no chance for a better life. Being born in poverty just generates more poverty. How about to try to fix the system first to bring a better life quality for those who’s already suffering here.— Laura Küschel (@LauraKueschel) April 3, 2022
I only earn $150 a month... having kids is not an option for me.— Georg Prime - FUD Killer (@CryptoGeorgP) April 3, 2022
Old People: “Don’t like poverty? Don’t have kids you can’t afford!”— Cut His Mike - The Return (@CHM2KXX) April 3, 2022
Young People: “OK”
The Overlord Class: pic.twitter.com/zMG1vcYubk
There are plenty of children being born and the human population on planet earth is growing. Not sure why this would be of concern for you unless you had ulterior INSIDIOUS concerns… perhaps about WHO is having children… #eugenics MUCH? 🤔— Petirep (@Petirep) April 3, 2022
Like, i promise you the person youre lecturing about being "selfish" or whatever has a better grasp on their finances, relationship statuses, and overall capacity to have kids than you, a stranger on the internet.— New bitch, who dis? (@joynice213) April 3, 2022
Like??? Are "welfare babies" the goal now???
You get pregnant...and have them...😂 ..then we'll talk— TraderMe (@TraderMe4) April 4, 2022
Elon the billionaire (maybe soon trillionaire) consumes more in a single private jet visit to see some mates. Than an entire tribe in Africa would in their lifetimes.— Assad Naj (@ayenajone) April 4, 2022
The issue isn't overpopulation, it's over consumption.
Not everyone needs to reproduce; not everyone can. The insistant regurgitation of this idea is like salt in the wounds of those who can't and want to. Do you understand?— Occupy Investing (@OccupyInvesting) April 4, 2022
This isn't the first time the business mogul has expressed concern about population decline. Last year, too, he claimed that the world doesn't have "enough people" and that this could endanger human civilization.
Makes us wonder if he is still talking about Earth?