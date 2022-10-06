Being in your comfort space and bantering random sh*t with your buddies is one thing but being one of the world’s most influential people and voicing callous opinions is some dystopian-level shiz. And words like random and most influential remind me of nobody other than Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX and the author of bizarre AF tweets.

While Musk enjoys a fair share of following on his favourite social media platform – Twitter, his followers are not necessarily his fans but people who’re there to critique his over-the-top statements. (Cos quite evidently, he makes a lot of those) Additionally, many people are there solely to get memes because Musk is a pretty natural meme machine.

But today, we are talking about times when Elon Musk was schooled on social media — and rightly so — for his bizarre and shallow statements.

1. Quite recently, when Musk came up with ridiculous suggestions to attain Russia-Ukraine peace. He even added a Twitter poll.

Let us begin with the latest cos Elon Musk keeps giving us new content to write on. A few days back, Musk tweeted ways to achieve peace between the conflicted regions. One of his bizarre ways included conceding to Russia’s annexation of Crimea. Moreover, he even said a possible unlikely outcome of the conflict could be a nuclear war.

Ukraine-Russia Peace:



– Redo elections of annexed regions under UN supervision. Russia leaves if that is will of the people.



– Crimea formally part of Russia, as it has been since 1783 (until Khrushchev’s mistake).



– Water supply to Crimea assured.



– Ukraine remains neutral. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 3, 2022

Also worth noting that a possible, albeit unlikely, outcome from this conflict is nuclear war — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 3, 2022

Unsurprisingly, he was called out. Not just the general masses, but the Ukrainian Ambassadors to different countries also asked him to STFU.

Fuck off is my very diplomatic reply to you @elonmusk — Andrij Melnyk (@MelnykAndrij) October 3, 2022

What is it that gives the world’s powerful people this idea that they can be above good and evil? That endorsing injustice, genocide, land grab is just “free-thinking”?



Pride? Money? https://t.co/Bv3IRukkn6 — olexander scherba🇺🇦 (@olex_scherba) October 3, 2022

What Elon ultimately fails to understand is that any concessions to Russia in this case would be a green light for authoritarian regimes all around the world to go and invade their neighbours, knowing that they can get at least something from it. We've been there in 2014. https://t.co/MO0Q8OnByE pic.twitter.com/Rr4h1Wlx35 — Alexander Globus ✙🌹 (@lxglb) October 4, 2022

Good example of how one person can be like really smart and an idiot as well. https://t.co/utBbfTBwjh — volodymyr dubovyk (@VolodymDubovyk) October 3, 2022

2. Elon Musk recently tweeted that Cybertrucks will be able to “serve briefly as a boat” when a US Govt. Agency schooled him and the world.

One can only imagine WTH was Musk even thinking when he marketed Cybertrucks as temporary boats. However, the Washington State Dept. of Natural Resources called him out and begged people not to use anything that serves ‘briefly’ as a boat. Something that is just ‘temporarily’ safe is imminently ‘dangerous’ to life.

Our derelict vessel crews are begging you to understand that anything that “serves briefly as a boat” should not be used as a boat https://t.co/lcrunbf1DJ pic.twitter.com/j2eL5tGcJZ — Washington State Dept. of Natural Resources (@waDNR) September 29, 2022

Twitter was also like, ‘Are you for real?’

Then briefly as a submarine…then a coffin https://t.co/lY7Eki7zI8 — Seth Weintraub (@llsethj) September 30, 2022

any truck can serve briefly as a Cybertruck if you run it into a pedestrian https://t.co/BGwPvOsW6B — soul nate (@MNateShyamalan) September 29, 2022

Elon Musk comes up with ideas in a way eerily similar to how I come up with ideas for novels I will write one day and scribble them in a notebook I will never revisit. https://t.co/D7SMYh8O1o — S Pooky Davis (@speterdavis) September 29, 2022

3. Elon Musk’s SpaceX tried to poke fun at NASA, but Twitter wanted to troll him instead.

Last month, NASA successfully concluded its first planetary defense test a.k.a. DART mission. For the unversed, NASA launched a DART spacecraft in November 2021. It was intended to crash into a distant target asteroid to deflect its orbit such that it may protect our planet from any doomsday asteroid collision in the future. As the mission got completed, felicitations started pouring in when somebody from SpaceX tweeted a double entendre of a tweet

Congratulations on successfully crashing a spacecraft into an asteroid! — SpaceX (@SpaceX) September 26, 2022

Sensing the Elon Musk vibe from the SpaceX tweet, people began trolling him.

love how nasa is currently providing proof of concept for technology that potentially removes asteroids as a existential threat to humanity (an absolutely necessity for grand space faring visions of the future) while spacex is trying to dunk on twitter in between launch failures https://t.co/AOeaaAdFXJ — Cameron Mitchell (@CameroMitch) September 27, 2022

NASA just hit an asteroid seven million miles away with a rocket.



Elon can't make cars which avoid hitting a pedestrian seven feet to its side on a curb.



Maybe not the best time to go for dunks. https://t.co/QDDsTST8QS — Actually malicious, no actual malice (@apark2453) September 27, 2022

4. Elon Musk’s dumb and ignorant comment about the coronavirus pandemic.

This one never gets old. At the peak moments of one of the world’s gravest tragedies, an ignorant comment from the world’s richest person is deeply worrisome. As soon as Musk tweeted this, people from all over the world called him out and gave a little reality check.

The coronavirus panic is dumb — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 6, 2020

500,000+ dead and rising and you have yet to apologize for this tweet. — Lee Cessna (@l_cessna) March 6, 2021

Seattle here. This is irresponsible.

What a jerk. People have died.

Do you know what is like to struggle to breathe? I do. It is horrifying. — #LisaBleedingHeartLiberal. 🌏 🌊 (@Itsagoodlife48G) March 6, 2020

5. Musk feels Earth is facing a ‘population collapse’ & it’s a serious issue.

We are living in a world of just 7.98 BILLION people with millions of parents unable to arrange basic needs of cloth, food, and shelter for their kids. Sure, procreating more does seem like a way to solve this crisis.

I’m trying to set a good example! Population collapse is a much bigger problem than people realize and that’s just for Earth.



Mars has a great need for people, seeing as population is currently zero.



Humans are the custodians of other life on Earth. Let us bring life to Mars! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 14, 2021

Human population collapse would be the very best thing to happen for all life on earth given the rate humans are wiping it out.



Current pop totally unsustainable at any kind of decent living standard.

How can anybody possibly see pop decline as a bad thing? pic.twitter.com/l5KHl5rLAX — EndoftheWorldasWeKnowIt (@Mike_y_San) July 14, 2021

Can you feed your children? Can you give them safety, provide shelter, a place where they can feel safe and not be afraid of murder, rape, a lost bullet? Education? Health? Guess what, most people can't! — Got vaxxed and am slowly turning into an alligator (@Ghanimajc) July 19, 2021

6. Musk didn’t stop with the population collapse theory in 2021. One year later, he brought it up again with a tweet stating that the issue is much more grave than global warming.

Why? Why? Why?

Population collapse due to low birth rates is a much bigger risk to civilization than global warming — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 26, 2022

Twitter’s also like WTF!

There. Are. Almost. Eight. Billion. People. On. This. Planet.



I think we're doing fine in terms of birth rates. In fact, we got so many kids we keep some of 'em secret. Oh wait that's just you. — Ward Q. Normal (@WardQNormal) August 26, 2022

This is some of the dumbest shit I’ve ever read. The only thing that will collapse is the steady stream of uneducated youth providing dirt cheap labor the elite



Stop buying into this shit, please



Climate change is absolutely a more pressing matter https://t.co/O1ojqf6QY4 — Bree 🏂 (@MsBreeBaugh) August 27, 2022

now swap “civilization” for “my business” and alot of things will start making sense https://t.co/qa4SurELB5 — stop (@icedoutpateks) September 29, 2022

7. Elon Musk’s poor-in-taste remark to US Senator Bernie Sanders.

So the story goes like this: the Senator had tweeted that the extremely wealthy should pay a fair share of tax. But Musk — like most rich people when held accountable — retorted with the most kiddish response.

I keep forgetting that you’re still alive — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 14, 2021

Naturally, his tweet courted quite a bit of attention, and people called him out.

elon to his employees https://t.co/DjU1hnwIAZ — Fiona Sprouts 🧚🏻 (they/him) (@Fifisprouts) January 7, 2022

The richest person in the world shitting on the nicest person in the world is capitalism summed up in two tweets. — ChongsCalls (@ChongsCalls) November 15, 2021

It's pretty cowardly to go this route instead of engaging him directly in good faith on the merits of the topic. Probably because you know he's right, and you don't have much of an argument to make other than you simply don't want to pay your fair share. — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍⚧️🇺🇦 (@cmclymer) November 14, 2021

8. When Musk called the British cave diver who rescued young boys from a cave in Thailand paedophile.

In June 2018, a team of young boys and their football coach got stranded in a cave in Thailand. They were trapped for around 17 days when British Diver Vernon Unsworth played an instrumental role in carrying out their rescue operation. The Guardian reported that Elon Musk had offered to help the boys. However, his request was turned down. Soon after, he lashed out on Twitter, calling the diver a pedo guy. Musk apparently believed that even a mini-submarine could have rescued the boys.

9. When his notoriously transphobic tweet resurfaced as the news of one of his children identifying as a transperson broke in the media.

In June 2022, Elon Musk’s daughter, formerly called Xavier Alexander Musk, came out as transgender. She sought the court to alter her gender from male to female and also requested for a new birth certificate with a different name. Reportedly, she wanted to cut off all ties with her father.

Pronouns suck — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 25, 2020

Twitter called him out for this supremely insensitive tweet.

Imagine being able to launch things into space but being incapable of changing your vocabulary from one 3 letter word to another 3/4 letter word. Sad really. — Greg 🌹 (@theonlytarzanx) July 26, 2020

I don't understand why simply refering someone to their preferred pronoun is so back breaking to some people. It does nothing to you and your respecting another individual plain and simple. — TiredBeaan (@DeviantCreator) July 26, 2020

10. Here we have some more of Musk’s pandemic-related banter that’ll make you wonder if he’s a genius at all.

Clearly, for him, pandemic was dumb and had no serious implications. Millions of people around the globe dying actually meant nothing in his universe.

There is considerable conflation of diagnosis & contraction of “corona”. Actual virality is much lower than it would seem. I think this will turn out to be comparable to other forms of influenza. World War Z it is not. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 31, 2020

Based on current trends, probably close to zero new cases in US too by end of April — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 19, 2020

Of course people called him out. But does it ever reach him? 🙂

This is more thought through than unusual for him, even if it is still horrible given the context.



Early in the pandemic he was saying stuff like this. He routinely makes ridiculous statements on topics he knows little about https://t.co/2v70TLkjE0 — Figo Lambo (@figolambo) October 4, 2022

This “covid expert” indeed seems to think he is now a “diplomatic expert” https://t.co/TZtsbyVj0e — PPN | met #LOONAInReading 🌙 (@the_ppn) October 4, 2022

Elon once was an “expert” in epidemiology. do you remember how did this go?



April 20 – US COVID-19 active cases pass the 1 million mark https://t.co/nkoc87sqLC — молекула кицню 🇺🇦 ✙ #RussiaIsATerroristState (@stdemo_o) October 3, 2022

11. When Musk cracked a horribly sexist joke on ‘TITS.’

I can’t. I just can’t! It’s not like women in the STEM world already don’t meet enough douchebags that the ‘technoking’ (this is what he calls himself) had to crack one more sexist joke. His poor joke exactly reflects the rampant sexism women face in the IT world.

It will have epic merch — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 29, 2021

You should be embarrassed. Guess you are not. If you have daughters, they will be embarrassed for you. You have the power to change things in the STEM world, your choice not to will be your legacy. — Eileen (@eileensegg) November 2, 2021

Do better please. You are in an excellent position to encourage women to pursue STEM careers, and should be doing everything you can to promote that, and breaking barriers and silencing the systemic sexism in tech companies. — Jim (@TraderJim) November 1, 2021

12. When Elon Musk wiped nearly $14 billion off Tesla’s value with one stupid tweet.

Tesla stock price is too high imo — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 1, 2020

Dude…I just lost $10k because of this tweet. Wtf is wrong with u — Elvis 🇺🇸 🇺🇦 (@TradeLikeElvis) May 1, 2020

Musk, all my earnings through trading were meant for buying basic TESLA are gone now with this tweet… It’s royally screwed me. I will remember you for my life each day! — Investor In Trends (@krKelv) May 1, 2020

This wasn’t the first time Elon Musk screwed up with Tesla’s share market. In 2018, Musk lied about taking Tesla private, which garnered disastrous consequences. He was fined $20 million. Additionally, he was directed to step down as Tesla’s chairman for three years.

Am considering taking Tesla private at $420. Funding secured. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 7, 2018