While the rest of the world has been praying for security and peace for Ukrainians, the world’s richest man, Elon Musk, has come up with a peculiar list of ways to achieve Ukraine-Russia peace. Sticking to his norms, he even tweeted about it & Twitter is pissed.

What’s worse is the man has put up a poll along with his tweet, as if he’s playing some sort of distorted guess game.

Ukraine-Russia Peace:



– Redo elections of annexed regions under UN supervision. Russia leaves if that is will of the people.



– Crimea formally part of Russia, as it has been since 1783 (until Khrushchev’s mistake).



– Water supply to Crimea assured.



– Ukraine remains neutral. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 3, 2022

Ukraine-Russia Peace:



– Redo elections of annexed regions under UN supervision. Russia leaves if that is will of the people.



– Crimea formally part of Russia, as it has been since 1783 (until Khrushchev’s mistake).



– Water supply to Crimea assured.



– Ukraine remains neutral. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 3, 2022

Musk recently provided Starlink Satellite Internet to help keep many Ukrainians, especially the military, online amid a fractured internet infrastructure owing to the war. However, his poll and tweet to achieve peace in the conflicted regions are deeply concerning. He is legit suggesting to formally concede to Russia’s annexation of Crimea.

He doesn’t stop here! He goes on to declare that his suggestions are going to be the likely outcome. If not, then perhaps, A NUCLEAR WAR.

Also worth noting that a possible, albeit unlikely, outcome from this conflict is nuclear war — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 3, 2022

Apparently, Andriy Yaroslavovych Melnyk, a Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany, has retorted to Elon Musk & asked him to STFU!

Fuck off is my very diplomatic reply to you @elonmusk — Andrij Melnyk (@MelnykAndrij) October 3, 2022

He further lashed out at Musk stating that the only outcome is that no Ukrainian will ever buy his “f…king Tesla.”

The only outcome ist that now no Ukrainian will EVER buy your f…ing tesla crap. So good luck to you .@elonmusk — Andrij Melnyk (@MelnykAndrij) October 3, 2022

Olexander Scherba, former Ukrainian Ambassador to Austria, was also perplexed by Musk’s worrisome tweet.

What is it that gives the world’s powerful people this idea that they can be above good and evil? That endorsing injustice, genocide, land grab is just “free-thinking”?



Pride? Money? https://t.co/Bv3IRukkn6 — olexander scherba🇺🇦 (@olex_scherba) October 3, 2022

It’s just pride, Asha. Pride, hubris, sense of entitlement, boredom. But not standing for what he believes in.



Unless he believes that feeding to Putin hundreds of thousands of people would make the world a better place.



In that case, it would be just stupidity. https://t.co/mMSn8pRea3 — olexander scherba🇺🇦 (@olex_scherba) October 3, 2022

Here’s how Twitter has been reacting to all of this.

.@elonmusk You’re amazing at many things, but geopolitics isn’t one of them.#Ukraine is a sovereign state that must not be forced to negotiate with its ruthless dictatorial aggressor. Other dictatorships are studying our resolve. We’re being tested.#UkraineRussiaWar https://t.co/3qqTLa1OiJ — Thomas A. Lukaszuk (@LukaszukAB) October 4, 2022

Elon considers himself a world class expert on every subject known to man. By the way, Elon, how did the soccer team cave rescue go? How many kids made it out because of your submarine? — CJ Rave (@cj_beckerman) October 4, 2022

You underestimate the Ukrainians and by far overestimate Russia. — Andrew Purchase (@PurchaseAp) October 4, 2022

Why don’t you show up in a city in ukraine? Near the front. And try to sleep at night. With bombs and shelling non stop. Wake up to see children and elderly and women dead. Everyday. @Ukraine belongs to Ukrainians…and @KremlinRussia_E you forget is an assassin… https://t.co/mplqCzldE2 — José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) October 4, 2022

You would make a good Secretary of State… not.



I don’t even know where to begin with the nonsense in this thread. Wrong on just about every point.



Here’s an idea, leave diplomacy to those with a clue about these issues, say the professionals? https://t.co/MU8nJcqXVK — Alexander S. Vindman (@AVindman) October 4, 2022

From what I'm hearing, Elon Musk is not simply expressing his own view but transmitting a concrete proposal—wrapped in a threat—from Putin himself. https://t.co/y0rdktyAUJ — Lucian Kim (@Lucian_Kim) October 3, 2022

Please, Muskrat, stick to your areas of personal lack-of-expertise.



Business is not real life and money is not intelligence. Stop humiliating yourself, @elonmusk https://t.co/0gz98vOt9e — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) October 3, 2022

What Elon ultimately fails to understand is that any concessions to Russia in this case would be a green light for authoritarian regimes all around the world to go and invade their neighbours, knowing that they can get at least something from it. We've been there in 2014. https://t.co/MO0Q8OnByE pic.twitter.com/Rr4h1Wlx35 — Alexander Globus ✙🌹 (@lxglb) October 4, 2022

Good example of how one person can be like really smart and an idiot as well. https://t.co/utBbfTBwjh — volodymyr dubovyk (@VolodymDubovyk) October 3, 2022

For the unversed, Elon Musk also recently suggested that Cybertrucks will be able to “serve briefly as a boat.” In response to this ridiculous tweet, a US Govt. Agency begged people not to use anything that’d temporarily serve as a boat.

Alternate Plan:



Elon drives the Cybertruck into the ocean and we all pause the war to watch and see if he briefly becomes a boat before the batteries explode. https://t.co/zltXP1tzsm — Stonekettle (@Stonekettle) October 3, 2022

Elon donated his internet satellites to Ukraine so they could use them to call him a fascist pig. https://t.co/QuQJphIGsA — Big Serge ☦️🇺🇸🇷🇺 (@witte_sergei) October 3, 2022

Elon Musk is out of his depth.



I do not think the Americans e.g. would like to see Alaska given to Russia (as it had been before 1867).



UN does not do arbitrary referendums after illegal invasions.



There is such a thing as rule of law and national sovereignty.



Stick to cars. https://t.co/25NJhUVfYr — Ville Niinistö (@VilleNiinisto) October 3, 2022

Elon Musk seems unaware that Ukrainian sovereignty is not up for discussion or that Russia is committing genocide in areas currently under the Kremlin's control https://t.co/zCS3mw4Mxd — Business Ukraine mag (@Biz_Ukraine_Mag) October 3, 2022

All one’s left with is to wonder… why?