While the rest of the world has been praying for security and peace for Ukrainians, the world’s richest man, Elon Musk, has come up with a peculiar list of ways to achieve Ukraine-Russia peace. Sticking to his norms, he even tweeted about it & Twitter is pissed.
What’s worse is the man has put up a poll along with his tweet, as if he’s playing some sort of distorted guess game.
Musk recently provided Starlink Satellite Internet to help keep many Ukrainians, especially the military, online amid a fractured internet infrastructure owing to the war. However, his poll and tweet to achieve peace in the conflicted regions are deeply concerning. He is legit suggesting to formally concede to Russia’s annexation of Crimea.
He doesn’t stop here! He goes on to declare that his suggestions are going to be the likely outcome. If not, then perhaps, A NUCLEAR WAR.
Apparently, Andriy Yaroslavovych Melnyk, a Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany, has retorted to Elon Musk & asked him to STFU!
He further lashed out at Musk stating that the only outcome is that no Ukrainian will ever buy his “f…king Tesla.”
Olexander Scherba, former Ukrainian Ambassador to Austria, was also perplexed by Musk’s worrisome tweet.
Here’s how Twitter has been reacting to all of this.
For the unversed, Elon Musk also recently suggested that Cybertrucks will be able to “serve briefly as a boat.” In response to this ridiculous tweet, a US Govt. Agency begged people not to use anything that’d temporarily serve as a boat.
All one’s left with is to wonder…why?