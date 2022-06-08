Billionaire and every desi tech bro's dream boss, Elon Musk recently tweeted about seeing too many scam ads on YouTube.

YouTube seems to be nonstop scam ads — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 7, 2022

Anyone reading the tweet obviously empathised at first, but that was before they realised, one of the richest men on the planet doesn't even pay for YouTube Premium. I mean, he could literally pay for the ads to stop instead of tweeting.

Elon Musk not paying for @YouTube Premium 😂 https://t.co/O9U6nMEUFL — Himanshu Sharma (@_himanshus) June 8, 2022

Seems, even the richest guy is not paying for #youtube premium 🥲 https://t.co/3N48kV3IBd — Mr. Thakur (@RogerThatCyborg) June 8, 2022

And we thought YouTube Premium is costly for us. https://t.co/KeqgwKCQhy — Sherlock (@Engineeroast) June 8, 2022

Breaking: World's richest man doesn't have YouTube premium subscription. https://t.co/khoc1UGBXU — Teja Karlapudi ☮️ (@teja2495) June 8, 2022

Elon, richest man on the planet, doesn't pay for YouTube Premium, apparently. https://t.co/EXZoUZdbNO — 💘 Dr Matt Lodder 🤓 (@mattlodder) June 8, 2022

Imagine being the richest guy on the planet and not paying for YouTube premium. https://t.co/KVnvtl5GIi — lavender baj (@lavosaurus) June 8, 2022

the world's richest man is too cheap to pay for youtube premium https://t.co/OZqvX6a5PC — Adam Cerious (@Browtweaten) June 8, 2022

Just get YouTube Premium broke ass https://t.co/Nt3vz62rD9 — Rusty Buckets (@RustyBUCKETS321) June 8, 2022

Richest guy in the world doesn’t buy YouTube premium.I feel validated https://t.co/b3elqayrnd — joydev bhattacharjee (@joydev_rick) June 7, 2022

the visual of the richest man in the world, whose time is invaluable, sitting and watching youtube ads rather than paying for youtube premium or even installing ad block is the funniest thing in the world to me https://t.co/358DxIkOc9 — Chadtronic (@Chadtronic) June 7, 2022

The funniest part of Elon Musk complaining about YouTube scam ads isn't him not paying for YouTube premium, it's that the algorithm is most likely just responding to his watch history and knows scams are like his whole schtick. — Mikey Brenndorfer RN 🏴 (@mikeythenurse) June 8, 2022

.@elonmusk thinking to buy youtube premium or youtube? pic.twitter.com/DHScTV1q2Q — Patel Meet (@mn_google) June 8, 2022

You're *spending* $43B to purchase Twitter, but you can't afford YouTube Premium?



That's weird — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) June 7, 2022

Elon Musk can't afford the $12 a month for YouTube Premium https://t.co/d8kynEcyzJ — Josh (@Bowblax) June 7, 2022

So you can just add YouTube Premium to the list of things Elon Musk can't afford. Obviously, there's the self burning cars he can't afford to fix, or sending people to Mars to actually buy Twitter, LMAO!