Billionaire and every desi tech bro's dream boss, Elon Musk recently tweeted about seeing too many scam ads on YouTube. 

Anyone reading the tweet obviously empathised at first, but that was before they realised, one of the richest men on the planet doesn't even pay for YouTube Premium. I mean, he could literally pay for the ads to stop instead of tweeting. 

So you can just add YouTube Premium to the list of things Elon Musk can't afford. Obviously, there's the self burning cars he can't afford to fix, or sending people to Mars to actually buy Twitter, LMAO!