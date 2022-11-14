Elon Musk introduced a paid verification model on Twitter wherein users had to pay $8 per month for their blue ticks. This also meant that other users could now buy the verification indicating blue ticks for just a few dollars. This created havoc on Twitter when several fake accounts of famous people and brands started posting tweets, and people believed them to be the real person thanks to the blue ticks.

The paid blue ticks model only lasted for 48 hours but gave us glorious memes in such a short span of time.

Here’s how people reacted to this entertainment-packed chaos on Twitter

His verification concept worked really well, and I do think he knew what he was doing. So ❤️🥰 to Elon for that. — tyhgf (@tyhgf36992101) November 12, 2022

This whole Twitter thing is basically the Trump presidency, already a tragic farce, playing out as a farce farce. — M. Ella (@incredimella) November 11, 2022

Easiest way to own a multi million dollar company? Start it as a $44 Billion dollar company. — Lifer Knifer (@liferknifer) November 11, 2022

Who (besides everyone) could’ve seen this coming. — Jimmy James Inc. (@jimmyjamesinc2) November 11, 2022

Easily top 3 Twitter moments of all time LMFAO instant classics right here https://t.co/MjiPgCfI2a — yvng hermès (@Nnemdilim) November 12, 2022

Checking in to see how paid verification is going on Twitter. https://t.co/bGcBVuLwPa pic.twitter.com/wwhu7IemfL — Rob Ostrom (@RobOstrom) November 12, 2022

What happens when a billionaire thinks they know better than everyone who told them exactly what's going to happen if they don't listen. https://t.co/43WbyqFbr1 — Aleksi Roinila 🇫🇮🇪🇺🤝🇺🇦 (@aleroi) November 12, 2022

there’s no better entertainment than this bird app 😄 https://t.co/y5KsD8OHr9 — Carl Poppa 🛸 (@poppacalypse) November 12, 2022

What a glorious 48 hours it has been!