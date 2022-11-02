Ever since Elon Musk acquired Twitter, there have been reports that the social media platform might introduce a paid subscription for its users. The platform has been rife with multiple rumours and speculations. This rumour gained momentum when best-selling author Stephen King expressed his disappointment and tweeted about the same.
Elon Musk replied to his tweet and negotiated with the author. This conversation between them sparked the debate over paid revenue models for Twitter once again.
Putting all speculations to rest, Elon Musk clarified that a paid model is the “only way to defeat the bots & trolls”. He added that he will explain the rationale before it is implemented.
Calling the move “power to the people”, the $8 fee will be charged only for a verified Twitter handle. The paid feature will have additional features and Musk has no plans on rolling this decision back.
The announcement has sparked intense chatter on Twitter. Here is what netizens had to say.
Shortly after Elon Musk got the Twitter deal, Twitter HQ has not seen a quiet day. From entering the premises with a sink to sacking the board of directors and becoming the only board member, Musk has done it all.