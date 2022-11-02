Ever since Elon Musk acquired Twitter, there have been reports that the social media platform might introduce a paid subscription for its users. The platform has been rife with multiple rumours and speculations. This rumour gained momentum when best-selling author Stephen King expressed his disappointment and tweeted about the same.

Elon Musk replied to his tweet and negotiated with the author. This conversation between them sparked the debate over paid revenue models for Twitter once again.

We need to pay the bills somehow! Twitter cannot rely entirely on advertisers. How about $8? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 1, 2022

Putting all speculations to rest, Elon Musk clarified that a paid model is the “only way to defeat the bots & trolls”. He added that he will explain the rationale before it is implemented.

I will explain the rationale in longer form before this is implemented. It is the only way to defeat the bots & trolls. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 1, 2022

Calling the move “power to the people”, the $8 fee will be charged only for a verified Twitter handle. The paid feature will have additional features and Musk has no plans on rolling this decision back.

Twitter’s current lords & peasants system for who has or doesn’t have a blue checkmark is bullshit.



Power to the people! Blue for $8/month. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 1, 2022

To all complainers, please continue complaining, but it will cost $8 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 2, 2022

The announcement has sparked intense chatter on Twitter. Here is what netizens had to say.

Speech is free!



But if you want to be heard, that'll cost you $8/month. pic.twitter.com/5Hz0eSrHvQ — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) November 1, 2022

$8/month for me to prove that I am me? He on the BS early! 😂 https://t.co/U62aHJLJoH — Garrett Wilson (@GarrettWilson_V) November 1, 2022

You know I’m not convinced that the guy begging blue checks for $8 after buying this platform for $44 billion is going to lead humanity to the next stage of our evolution — Read Jackson Rising by @CooperationJXN (@JoshuaPHilll) November 1, 2022

For everyone wondering why someone would pay for Twitter Blue/Verified, it's going to be a collection of AWESOME features–in addition to the Blue check mark.



Twitter will always have a free option, but the paid option will be well worth your consideration! https://t.co/W41ZEdP8nI — jason@calacanis.com (@Jason) November 1, 2022

& here we poor people…Dont even know how to get blue tick😂😂

#blueTick pic.twitter.com/dsiSuMCCDL — Shivani Singh Dangi (@ShivaniSinghDa2) November 1, 2022

Making #blueTick paid is the full proof business plan of getting $44 billion dollar back from twitter users in few months 😂😂😂😂 😂😂😂#ELONMUSK #ElonMuskTakesTwitter pic.twitter.com/eeCv2Lxz8K — Priyanka Banubakode ↗️ (@PriyaBanubakode) November 1, 2022

Elon when he realises he’s going to have to pay $8 per month for his #blueTick pic.twitter.com/J19iIbuZwi — MB (@bowx_) November 1, 2022

DONT KILL THIS WEBSITE PLEASEE ITS ALL I HAVE — prezoh (@prezoh) November 2, 2022

Can everybody who buys blue get a free Tesla — Tanmay Bhat (@thetanmay) November 1, 2022

Shortly after Elon Musk got the Twitter deal, Twitter HQ has not seen a quiet day. From entering the premises with a sink to sacking the board of directors and becoming the only board member, Musk has done it all.