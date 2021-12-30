If you fancy the Harry Potter movies and consider yourself a fan of the series, then this little piece of news may just be for you. Emma Watson recently revealed that she had a crush on Tom Felton AKA Draco Malfoy when they started shooting the films.

According to the reports, she revealed this during the upcoming reunion special, Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts. She spoke about how she met him, and what she noticed about him first.

I walked into the room where we were having tutoring. The assignment that had been given was to draw what you thought God looked like, and Tom had drawn a girl with a backward cap on a skateboard.

- Emma Watson told ET Canada

The actor even spoke about the moments she'd check whether the actor would be on the movie set the same day as her. And it's so relatable. Because haven't we all checked whether our crush is going to show up at a party we're planning to attend?

I used to come in every day and look for his number on the call sheet. It was number seven, and if his name was on the call sheet, it was an extra exciting day.

- Emma Watson told ET Canada

And it turns out Tom Felton knew about this crush Watson had on him. And they became great friends and developed a beautiful bond over the next couple of years. So much so, Felton grew to have soft spot for her.

I think I was in the hair and make-up chair and someone said something along the lines of, ‘Yeah, she had a crush on you.' I became very protective over her. Yeah, I’ve always had a soft spot for her and that continues to this day.

- Tom Felton told ET Canada

Just how cute are they? I mean, look at this selfie!

They may have been arch enemies on-screen, but we love their relationship off-screen. Lowkey wishing they get together some day. *Fingers crossed*