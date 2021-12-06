The moment we all have been waiting for is finally here! HBO Max just dropped the trailer of Harry Potter: Return To Hogwarts and we just cannot keep calm.

We, Potterheads, are finally getting the reunion we all have been dying for! We will witness the wizardry trio of Harry Potter, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger once again.

In order to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the release of Harry Potter And The Sorcerer's Stone, the first movie of the franchise, HBO Max and Warner Bros came up with a new reunion special.

The teaser stars a number of starcast as they get their letters to return to the school of witchcraft and wizardry. However, it doesn’t reveal the entire list of guests taking part in the reunion.

The reunion is slated to release on January 1st, 2022.

You can watch the entire trailer here:

Potterheads, assemble! They are finally reuniting to relive their adventures from two decades ago.

Note: All images are taken from the official trailer.