The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards were held Monday evening and a lot of our favourite shows won big awards.

And here are all those shows which you MUST add to your list, if you haven’t:

1. Ted Lasso

The American sports comedy-drama series follows the journey of Ted Lasso, an American college football coach who is hired to train an English soccer team – and his attempts to win over its owner and the team with his folksy style. The series snagged multiple nominations at the Emmys and also bagged the Best Comedy Series, Outstanding Direction For a Comedy Series. While Jason Sudeikis won the Outstanding Lead Actor In a Comedy Series, Brett Goldstein won Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series.

Watch it on Apple TV+

2. Hacks

The series starring Jean Smart, Hannah Einbinder, and Carl Clemons-Hopkins, revolves around the professional rapport between a young comedy writer and a legendary stand-up comedian. Jean Smart’s commendable performance made her win the Outstanding Lead Actress In a Comedy Series.

Watch it on HBO Max.

3. Dopesick

The mini-series is based on the non-fiction book Dopesick: Dealers, Doctors, and the Drug Company that Addicted America by Beth Macy. It focuses on opioid addiction across the US and how people are affected by it. Michael Keaton bagged the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or a Movie for his portrayal of Dr. Samuel Finnix.

Watch it on Hulu.

4. The Dropout

The mini-series is based on the podcast The Dropout hosted by Rebecca Jarvis. It is about the rise and fall of Elizabeth Holmes and her company, Therano – majorly about her early experiences in life. Amanda Seyfried won Outstanding lead actress in a limited or anthology series or a movie.

Watch it on Hulu.

5. The White Lotus

The comedy-drama anthology follows the days and lives of the guests and employees at the fictional White Lotus resort chain – and things that are a result of their dysfunctions. The show won Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series, Outstanding writing for a limited or anthology series or movie, Outstanding directing for a limited or anthology series or movie. Jennifer Coolidge and Murray Bartlett also won Supporting Actress and Actor in a Limited Series, respectively.

Watch it on Disney+ Hotstar.

6. Euphoria

The show revolves around teenagers in the fictional town of East Highland who struggle to find a place in the world while dealing with loss, matters of love, and addiction. It brings up conversations around child abuse, drug abuse, mental illnesses, and domestic violence. Zendaya’s performance won her Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, and Colman Domingo, Guest Actor in a Drama Series.

Watch it on Disney+ Hotstar.

7. Squid Game

The South Korean survival drama television series created a stir as soon as it started streaming. Squid Game won Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series. Whereas, Lee Jung-jae bagged Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his portrayal of Seong Gi-hun and Lee You-mi won Guest Actress in a Drama Series.

Watch it on Netflix.

The satirical black comedy-drama revolves around a dysfunctional family, the owners of Waystar RoyCo, a global media and entertainment conglomerate, and their struggles to fight for control. The show won Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series and Matthew Macfadyen bagged the Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his performance.

8. Succession

Watch it on Disney+ Hotstar.

9. Abbott Elementary

The mockumentary sitcom revolves around a fiction school in Philadelphia, which is a predominantly Black public school. The show won Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series and Sheryl Lee Ralph won Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, for her portrayal of Barbara Howard.

Watch it on Disney+ Hotstar.

10. Ozark

The crime-drama follows a married couple who move their family from Chicago to the Lake of the Ozarks for money laundering. Julia Garner won Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her exceptional performance in the show.

Watch it on Netflix.

11. Only Murders in the Building

The mystery comedy-drama follows three strangers with a common interest in a true-crime podcast, who later become suspects in the murder of another building resident. The show won Nathan Lane the award for Guest actor in a comedy series.

Watch it on Disney+ Hotstar.

12. Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls

The reality television series, where 13 women compete to be dancers for singer Lizzo, who also hosts the show. It won Outstanding Competition Program and Outstanding Directing For a Reality Program at the Emmys.

Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

13. A Black Lady Sketch Show

The sketch comedy series comprises comedy sketches that are performed by the main cast of Black women. The show won Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie.

Watch it on Disney+ Hotstar.

See, we just made you a binge-list!