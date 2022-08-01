Koffee With Karan has been associated with gossip since its inception and that makes sense. Doubt even the makers of the show want it to be anything different. However, to reduce it to just that might be a bit unfair. To give credit where it's due, Karan Johar has managed to make celebrities, including the biggest of stars, speak their minds freely, and it is always heartwarming to watch that. Here are some instances of the same.

1. In season 3 of the talk show, Shah Rukh Khan was the only guest in one of the episodes. Within 5 minutes, it was clear why. Shah Rukh had been in the middle of a chaotic chapter of his life at the time and had a lot to say. When he sat across the hall from Karan Johar, the first thing he mentioned was that numbers do not matter to him, because he has given his soul to cinema.

2. In that 20-minute-long discussion, he also made some heartbreaking confessions and this was one of them.

3. Anurag Kashyap, when asked about Kalki, his ex-wife, said what he was feeling. We don't know much about why they fell apart, it's also not our place to investigate that, but Anurag was vulnerable at the moment and it was simply something that sticks with you.

4. Much has been written and said about Sridevi, Boney Kapoor, and Mona Kapoor (his ex-wife and Arjun Kapoor's mother). When the siblings appeared on the show together, Arjun said that he understands what it means to lose your world with the passing of a parent as he, unfortunately, has also experienced it.

5. Abhishek Bachchan has not and probably will not escape comparisons with Amitabh Bachchan, ever. In this conversation, he acknowledged it, saying that while the pressure is crippling, it is nothing in comparison to the privilege of being the child of the biggest superstar of Indian cinema. He also noted, with pride, that he has never taken favours from his father, as far as his career is concerned.

6. The trolling he faces, though, can become very nasty at times. Here's Shweta Bachchan-Nanda expressing her concern over the same.

7. Samantha has always been quite upfront in all her interviews and Koffee With Karan was no different. During her conversation with Karan, she elaborated on her very humble beginning, and how she climbed her way to the top.

The fun is good, but this is equally important.