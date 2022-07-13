The brand new promo of Koffee With Karan Season 7 Episode 2 featuring Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor is out, and everybody is excited to see what the Koffee couch brews this time.

While we're all set to see some friendship goals between Janhvi and Sara, here's a throwback to some major sibling goal moments that Janvhi Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor gave us last season.

1. When Janhvi suddenly acted all innocent and nonchalant in front of Arjun.

Conversations about sex and relationships become hell awkward with family. Janhvi played the right move, but, ahh, family knows everything.

2. When Arjun opened up about how he connected with Janhvi, having lost her mother right before the release of her first film.

Family is forever, in good times and in worst. As Karan Johar mentioned, Arjun was a 'pillar of strength' for Janhvi, Khushi, and Boney Kapoor as they were coming to terms with the sudden passing of Sridevi.

3. When Karan revealed that the Kapoor siblings have a WhatsApp chat group with their Dad, Boney Kapoor.

Adorable much? And Dad overusing WhatsApp and kids not responding as much is every family chat group ever.

4. When Arjun and Janhvi call out their Dad's bias towards Khushi.

'Who do parents love the most' remains a perpetual point of tussle between siblings. It's a question that gets no closure ever. While talking about this, Arjun goes on to say, 'Dad is partial to her unapologetically and unabashedly and we're all aware of that.'

5. When Janhvi legit said she does not know what dating means.

Hilarious AF.

6. When they teased each other about their dating lives.

Earlier, Arjun was taking a jibe at Janhvi in relation to Ishaan Khatter. But siblings be like, 'if I'm going down, I'll take you down with me.'

FYI - This was at a time when Arjun and Malaika Arora's relationship was just a rumor.

7. When Janvhi shared her creepy childhood obsession with fish and Arjun freaked out.

Yeah! Cuz siblings are also creepy AF at times.

8. When Arjun called out Janhvi for being overly modest.

You can't fly in the air in front of siblings; they'll keep you grounded.

9. When Arjun didn't let Janhvi win the gaming round.

Karan challenged them to call any member of their family and make them say, 'Hey Karan, what's up!' Janhvi called Anshula, but Arjun emotionally blackmailed her into not helping Janhvi in the round. He then went on to call their Dad and won the same. Janhvi was visibly sad about losing. But like every adorable brother, he made up to her by giving her the winning gift at the end of the episode.

Janhvi and Arjun were undoubtedly the most adorable sibling duo to grace the Koffee couch. Even amidst the witty exchanges, their deep-rooted empathy and love came oozing out of the KwK episode.

While we'll miss seeing the sibling pair together again, we can't wait to see how the new Koffee With Karan Season 7 episode with Janhvi and Sara unfolds. Also, who do you think will win the hamper?

