It’s fairly impossible for someone to watch KwK and not drool over that Koffee With Karan gift hamper. Just by the looks of it, the hamper seems super dreamy and elite. Ah! Only if we could have a go at rapid-fire. Or legit any other game, I just want KwK gifts!

Do you know what’s inside that highly-coveted Koffee With Karan gift hamper? In KwK 5, Karan Johar finally unfolded the mystery around the contents of the hamper, and we were all spellbound.

And honestly, it's not surprising why celebrities are so desperate to contest it. I mean, who on earth wouldn’t want those things for free!

Let’s have a look at 6 most ridiculously elite contents of the gift hamper in Koffee With Karan that will get you drooling right away!

1. Chocolates, too many premium chocolates

In KwK 5, KJo mentioned that 'chocolate is all about love and coffee is all about loving!' Hence, undoubtedly the hamper contains the tastiest brownies, cookies, candies, and mouth-watering chocolates. PS - Karan himself cannot resist binge eating those brownies. They're very tasty!

2. Kohler Voucher Worth ₹5 lac.

I just can’t! If I had that voucher, the first thing I would have done is to get myself a luxurious Jacuzzi and taken a long, relaxing bath.

3. A signature Koffee mug

Don't tell me that you have not desired that Koffee mug? It looks dapper. And for some reason, they make it super alluring every year. Speaking of KwK mugs, we have already gotten a glimpse of this year's Koffee mug. It's orange in color with black interiors and the usual Koffee With Karan signature on the outside. Doesn't it look elite?

4. A Coffee French Press

C'mon! The show's name has 'coffee' with a K, the hamper is bound to have coffee-related stuff by default. Among KwK gifts, a coffee french press is something I want the most. It's supremely special for somebody who loves to brew. And, it will save all those visits to Starbucks for starters.

5. A Bottle of champagne

Because who doesn't want to celebrate? And if you've made it to Koffee With Karan, you surely have a reason to celebrate life with a bottle of champagne.

6. Merlin Levitating Orbital Speakers

Now, most of us have Bluetooth speakers. What's so special? Well, I would any day be willing to give up on my speakers in exchange for the ones that float mid-air, for sure. Can the Koffee hamper be any cooler than that?

If reports are to be believed, this year’s Koffee with Karan gift hamper may even include an iPhone. Yes! You read that right. An iPhone, that too without selling a kidney. It might just be casually wrapped among the bunch of other expensive stuff inside that fabulous-looking hamper.

Now, all of this may seem super crazy to you. Hold your horses! While KwK has given us many special moments, Ajay Devgn stole the show last year. He won an Audi A5 Sportback car for giving the 'Answer for the season.' Karan Johar had asked him 'One superstition that you are guilty of believing.' Ajay responded with his quick wit and humor.

That's it. He got an Audi for this one funny sentence, while I’m still here convincing my friends to acknowledge my sense of humor. Life sucks, eh?

Koffee With Karan Season 7 is all set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar today, and I can’t wait to see how this year's KwK gifts would look like. Stating the obvious, but I'm most excited for the Koffee hamper. Which guest you think would take the hamper home this year?

Koffee with Karan season 7 episode 1 trailer is out. You can watch the shows when it airs on Disney+ Hotstar from July 7 onwards.

