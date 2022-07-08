Koffee With Karan Season 7 premiered its episode 1 starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. The dynamic duo set friendship goals examples along with having wonderful chemistry on-screen. The self-proclaimed ‘sakhis’ spill the tea on their partners, bonding and lives.

Ranveer and Alia played off each other's sense of humor and stories, explaining how they became such close friends during the promotions of Gully Boy and now working in Rocky and Rani ki Prem Kahani. Here are 5 instances the 'sakhis' set friendship goals.

1. Their adorable nicknames for each other

Although known to fan clubs of the two, the duo mentioned their adorable nicknames for each other. Alia calls Ranveer Tutu and he calls her Lulu, together they call themselves the Sakhis.

2. Them hyping each other up

Ranveer Singh showed off his mimicry skills by imitating Hrithik Roshan, Aamir Khan, Dharmendra etc. Alia Bhatt was left in splits as she was hyping him up, coming up with more stars for him to imitate. It was a wholesome moment between friends having pure fun with each other.

Ranveer, like all of us, could not stop fawning over Alia's stellar performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi. He lauded her and even stated that hers was his favourite performance of the year.

3. Ranveer guiding Alia as a "Bhansali veteran"

Alia described how Ranveer guided her through giving the emotionally and physically challenging performance in the song Dholida. He applauded her for her work with Bhansali and getting his vision right. She described how he motivated her to not give up when she was doubting herself and put her best performance.

On the day of the song's shooting, Ranveer showed up on set to support Alia and cheered her as she gave the perfect performance.

4. Their hilarious bickering

During the ever-interesting Rapid Fire Round, the best friend duo ended up bickering. When asked to compare Alia and Deepika Padukone, Ranveer answers that Alia has better linguistic skills while Deepika has better physicality. Likewise, when comparing Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer, Alia uses the same reasoning and further says that Ranbir is a better dancer. She then proceeded to say that her and Varun have better chemistry than her and Ranveer.

In response, he started sulking and even staged a dramatic walk-out in all his theatrical glory. She retorted that his comparison was unfair too. It was hilarious and wholesome.

5. Pammi aunty's Kangan

Alia revealed that Ranveer Singh is an excellent listener and friend, he is sensitive and interested on what his friends are feeling. In one such hilarious example, Karan and Alia explained how Ranveer has a Punjabi aunty inside of him, dubbed as Pammi Aunty, who helped Alia with her wedding jewelry shopping.

Apparently, Ranveer sat with Alia, Karan and the jeweler to help her purchase the perfect kangan for her wedding trousseau. He unleashed the Pammi aunty within him (who seems half-Sindhi half-Punjabi), to find the perfect size and number of diamonds too. So sweet!

More wholesome friendships on the show, please!

