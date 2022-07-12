Ever since Koffee With Karan's season 7 has dropped, many of us have been waiting for the show's next episode to come along. And so, Karan Johar posting this little clip of KWK's episode 2 where we'll be seeing Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan, is exactly what we needed.

In the last episode, we saw Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt appear as guests on the show. And their cute AF friendship was a much talked about topic.

Likewise, this time around, it seems we'll be seeing another set of two great friends grace the show. From certain glimpses, we can tell that there'll be a lot of interesting facts and insight into who Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor are as people.

Here, take a look at the promo yourself in case you're curious.

It's apparent that people are very excited for the next episode, because all we could see were hearts in the comments section.

