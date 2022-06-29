The internet is kind of like a virtual world wonder where you get to see the most interesting things ever. And meme culture is definitely one of its highlights! For instance, recently, many desis came up with hilarious memes made out of a super sad scene from the film Krrish.
By this time, Krishna has fallen head over heels in love with Priya and is incredibly sad that she's leaving. But, the internet has found a way to turn this sad AF scene into memes that'll have you chuckling pretty hard. Here take a look at what we're talking about.
*Every reality show ever*— G u r प्री त 🍷 (@DareToSarcasm) June 23, 2022
Talented people watching sympathy gainers going to the final competition: pic.twitter.com/ikZKQbXZDw
*All our mothers watching us forget our plate of sliced fruits to go eat outside.*
Maa watching me leave without eating anything. pic.twitter.com/gKjrM3sASO— Himanshu (@DeadpanHj) June 22, 2022
Attachment seeing the email is being sent which has 'PFA' pic.twitter.com/DbSrXMepE3— D Jay (Doordarshan fanboy) (@djaywalebabu) June 20, 2022
Introvert me watching train came on another platform pic.twitter.com/qfdQhq0i1n— Amandeep Saini (@Amandee92826548) June 20, 2022
Middle class meme. pic.twitter.com/6x0RUzzVMX— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) June 20, 2022
Oh man, I'm sure my admit card had loads of moments like this.
Me watching everyone travelling 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/CbNJCUz2ed— ASH (@ashilikeit) June 21, 2022
A disappointing moment all our childhoods have experienced.
Me watching my relatives going back without giving me money pic.twitter.com/SUgn8y6KAO— 3pac (@Pra9vcastic) June 20, 2022
Me watching my bestfriend moving to another city for further studies: pic.twitter.com/F4IlBjAk7w— shivalika (@notahotpotato) June 21, 2022
My headphones watching Me Going on a long Trip pic.twitter.com/o86XlK2IeZ— GURPREET CHAUDHARY (@GuriChaudhary77) June 21, 2022
Me watching my photos getting deleted accidentally: pic.twitter.com/3DvQBpbBZj— Anny🦕 (@AnnyyShutUp) June 20, 2022
You've got to hand it to the internet for the creativity!