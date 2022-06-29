The internet is kind of like a virtual world wonder where you get to see the most interesting things ever. And meme culture is definitely one of its highlights! For instance, recently, many desis came up with hilarious memes made out of a super sad scene from the film Krrish.  

For anyone who needs a bit of nudge, it's from the part of the film when Priya (Priyanka Chopra) returns to Singapore from her camping trip in Krishna's (Hrithik Roshan) hometown. 

A scene from Krrish
By this time, Krishna has fallen head over heels in love with Priya and is incredibly sad that she's leaving. But, the internet has found a way to turn this sad AF scene into memes that'll have you chuckling pretty hard. Here take a look at what we're talking about. 

*All our mothers watching us forget our plate of sliced fruits to go eat outside.*

Oh man, I'm sure my admit card had loads of moments like this. 

A disappointing moment all our childhoods have experienced. 

You've got to hand it to the internet for the creativity! 