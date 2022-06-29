The internet is kind of like a virtual world wonder where you get to see the most interesting things ever. And meme culture is definitely one of its highlights! For instance, recently, many desis came up with hilarious memes made out of a super sad scene from the film Krrish.

For anyone who needs a bit of nudge, it's from the part of the film when Priya (Priyanka Chopra) returns to Singapore from her camping trip in Krishna's (Hrithik Roshan) hometown.

By this time, Krishna has fallen head over heels in love with Priya and is incredibly sad that she's leaving. But, the internet has found a way to turn this sad AF scene into memes that'll have you chuckling pretty hard. Here take a look at what we're talking about.

*Every reality show ever*



Talented people watching sympathy gainers going to the final competition: pic.twitter.com/ikZKQbXZDw — G u r प्री त 🍷 (@DareToSarcasm) June 23, 2022

*All our mothers watching us forget our plate of sliced fruits to go eat outside.*

Maa watching me leave without eating anything. pic.twitter.com/gKjrM3sASO — Himanshu (@DeadpanHj) June 22, 2022

Virat Kohli leaving the team after the first match against Australia in 2021 pic.twitter.com/UdcoXa1OQw — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) June 22, 2022

Attachment seeing the email is being sent which has 'PFA' pic.twitter.com/DbSrXMepE3 — D Jay (Doordarshan fanboy) (@djaywalebabu) June 20, 2022

Introvert me watching train came on another platform pic.twitter.com/qfdQhq0i1n — Amandeep Saini (@Amandee92826548) June 20, 2022

Middle class meme. pic.twitter.com/6x0RUzzVMX — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) June 20, 2022

Oh man, I'm sure my admit card had loads of moments like this.

My Admit card watching me going to examination hall. pic.twitter.com/GT136MgLJT — Alok Gour (@Alok_Gour_) June 20, 2022

Me watching everyone travelling 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/CbNJCUz2ed — ASH (@ashilikeit) June 21, 2022

A disappointing moment all our childhoods have experienced.

Me watching my relatives going back without giving me money pic.twitter.com/SUgn8y6KAO — 3pac (@Pra9vcastic) June 20, 2022

My brain watching me going to examination center : pic.twitter.com/gfzXY7Me96 — × (@Sohilasif12_) June 20, 2022

Me watching my bestfriend moving to another city for further studies: pic.twitter.com/F4IlBjAk7w — shivalika (@notahotpotato) June 21, 2022

Me watching my stocks booming after I sold them in loss pic.twitter.com/tZ5lkTTDxB — Komal Gupta (@motapa_daires) June 22, 2022

My headphones watching Me Going on a long Trip pic.twitter.com/o86XlK2IeZ — GURPREET CHAUDHARY (@GuriChaudhary77) June 21, 2022

Me watching my photos getting deleted accidentally: pic.twitter.com/3DvQBpbBZj — Anny🦕 (@AnnyyShutUp) June 20, 2022

You've got to hand it to the internet for the creativity!