Finding love isn’t always easy. And it is definitely not easier when your ‘love guru’ is a wizard doll.

Ray, a confused young adult, tries to navigate the complexities of love and the daunting world of romance in a postmodern world in the trailer of Eternally Confused and Eager for Love. Vihaan Samat, who last appeared in Mismatched, plays the lead.

“He does this with the help of ‘Wiz’, a personification of Ray’s inner voice, who tells us what Ray cannot say out loud. In a quest to understand if he wants sex, love, or a relationship, Ray goes through a series of work-life misadventures and indecisions, continually finding himself, ‘Eternally Confused And Eager For Love,” reads the official synopsis of the show.

When Ray isn't listening to his inner voice, he gets the dos and don'ts of dating from his father, played by Rahul Bose. And the latter gives away a pro-tip to his son, who has been trying his luck with women - “Just don't say anything stupid. Be your own diaper.”

Nair’s maiden project aims to capture the reality and dilemmas of dating and relationships most young people deal with in these times.

Checkout the trailer here:

Created and directed by Rahul Nair, the series features an ensemble cast of actors Rahul Bose, Suchitra Pillai, and Jim Sarbh.

The rom-com web-series has been made under the collaboration of Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment, Zoya Akhtar, and Reema Kagti's Tiger Baby. The latest Netflix series will premiere on the platform on March 18.

All images are screenshots from the trailer on YouTube.