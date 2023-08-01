Actor Angus Cloud, who was most recently seen in the HBO show Euphoria, died on Monday, the reason is unknown right now. Cloud played Fezco O’Neill in the popular series, and the heartbreaking news has left the world saddened, to say the least.
Angus’ family released a statement saying that he was struggling with the recent loss of his father, and mental health issues.
“The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend,” said his family according to a statement sent by Cloud’s publicist. “Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence,” shared news agency AFP.
Here’s how people have responded to the news:
This is terrible. May you rest in peace, Angus.