Actor Angus Cloud, who was most recently seen in the HBO show Euphoria, died on Monday, the reason is unknown right now. Cloud played Fezco O’Neill in the popular series, and the heartbreaking news has left the world saddened, to say the least.

Credit: The Guardian

Angus’ family released a statement saying that he was struggling with the recent loss of his father, and mental health issues.

“The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend,” said his family according to a statement sent by Cloud’s publicist. “Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence,” shared news agency AFP.

Credit: Entertainment Weekly

Here’s how people have responded to the news:

You will be deeply missed. Rest in Power @anguscloud ❤️🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/UtiFAkjgQx — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) July 31, 2023

We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud. He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family. We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/PLqkz5Rshc — euphoria (@euphoriaHBO) July 31, 2023

rest easy angus cloud :’( we’ll remember you fez. 🌹🪽 pic.twitter.com/hM9rvbCLKJ — khalia. | uptown girl.🫐🌷 (@VERONASFILMS) July 31, 2023

NOOOOO NOT ANGUS CLOUD pic.twitter.com/H28EVNyOET — ryan 🤿 (@scubaryan_) July 31, 2023

not angus cloud 💔💔 forever in our hearts pic.twitter.com/hFS7riPkDp — em ꕥ (@joshswylie) July 31, 2023

Fezco was a real one… RIP Angus Cloud pic.twitter.com/SooRU1xywJ — The Black 1997 HBK (@Capo_the_creep) July 31, 2023

They saying Angus Cloud couldn't cope after losing his dad last week. Grief is so scary. Rest In Peace to that young man. — Lula Corleone (@Lula_Corleone) July 31, 2023

Losing Angus Cloud is bringing back a certain feeling I had when we first heard about Mac Miller passing…. pic.twitter.com/MC2Vm2bTGU — Cloud | 🌨️ saw Barbie (@cloudy_supreme) July 31, 2023

NO NO NOT ANGUS CLOUD PLEASE pic.twitter.com/VS746K7JBL — poppy 🦋 (@imnotpopbase) July 31, 2023

NOOOO NOT FEZ 😭😭 How did we lose Mac miller and now this angel 💔 Gone too soon 😭 Rest in peace #AngusCloud 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/hYYU2ACQvZ — suki 🎀 (@jennysxcbb) August 1, 2023

This is terrible. May you rest in peace, Angus.