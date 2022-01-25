Breastfeeding, even though a natural and common practice, is frowned upon when done in public. IAnd mothers are expected to be covered up while feeding their child in public. However, celebrities and influential personalities have, on some occasions, talked about the subject, promoting more awareness and extending support.

Recently, in a interview with Hindustan Times, Evelyn Sharma, who has shared images of breastfeeding her child, Ava, spoke about her own experience and how she wants other mothers to know that they aren’t alone through social media.

I want to share my journey as a new mother with my friends and fans. It’s important for me to keep my social media personal and not just a work profile.

- Evelyn Sharma to HT

Last week, the actor talked about cluster feeding in one of her posts. Along with a picture of feeding her child she wrote, “When you thought you finally established a routine and then she starts cluster feeding”.

But the Saaho actor drew some flak over the image as social media users questioned the act and asked if it was something to be put on view.

Here’s how they reacted to the photo:

However, unfazed by the criticism on her posts, Evelyn Sharma addressed the trolls by asserting that breastfeeding is a natural thing to do and emphasised on the significance of being vocal about it.

Such images show vulnerability and strength at the same time. I find it beautiful. Breastfeeding is one of the most natural and healthy things to do. And it really is why women have breasts in the first place. So why be shy about it?

- Evelyn Sharma to HT

Even though people would often have extensive conversation around the benefits of breastfeeding, doing so in public places comes with actual challenges. It isn't just a ‘home chore’ and we have a collective social responsibility to normalise public breastfeeding. So how about we start with not shaming women for it?