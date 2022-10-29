Recently, India witnessed one of biggest wins in international cricket. This time around at the T20 world cup, Virat Kohli led team India to a 4-wicket win against Pakistan which sent the whole country into a celebration. But what’s even more endearing is how legendary cricketer Rahul Dravid reacted to India’s triumph.

Because as everyone knows, Dravid is known to be a calm and composed gentleman, so he’s rarely seen expressing too much. But, post the match he was seen holding up a fist, so as to say, “Yes! We did it.” Here, take a look at the video yourself.

Sir Rahul Dravid before and after match 🫰#INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/lMD6nU8igY — Swapnil Kommawar (@KommawarSwapnil) October 26, 2022

And here’s how people have reacted to this endearing video. Everyone recognized just how important and grand the moment was, because even Rahul Dravid couldn’t contain his happiness.

"Up yours" he says b/w have never seen him so expressive — 3R (@3RRULEZ) October 27, 2022

Indiranagar ka gunda — Yash Varandani (@iam__varun) October 26, 2022

Expressive nahi explosive 🧨 — Rajesh Kumar (@RajeshK07335990) October 28, 2022

India is blessed with him . What an ideal character! He will win this cup and many more quadrupling the ability of the team he has with this magic personality. — www.parthamusic.com (@ParthamusiCcom) October 27, 2022

Very rarely saw Dravid this aggressive during his playing days ! 😀 — Pradeep (@pradeepKarunadu) October 27, 2022

Indranagar ka Gunda for life. 👑 https://t.co/fRvV4vyd6b — Avinash (@SINGHinTUNE247) October 26, 2022

One of the greatest wins to go down in history books. So we totally get Dravid’s excitement.