When Dil Bechara released two years ago, I was overjoyed because the film captured the essence of my city, Jamshedpur. Isn't it fascinating to watch your town on the big screen? But do you know which region has turned out be the "favourite" of Indian filmmakers? Uttar Pradesh!

I'm not kidding. In fact, Cinema Rare, a Twitter account, highlighted that nearly every Uttar Pradesh city has been used as a film title.

Is there any #UttarPradesh city remaining that's not a movie title yet?



I mean... pic.twitter.com/2xKSlJHxjc — CinemaRare (@CinemaRareIN) March 10, 2022

Damn! How did we go so long without noticing this? Almost all of these projects have turned into well-known films or series.

Amazon's gory thriller series, Mirzapur, featuring some of the finest actors, has set the bar for the Indian web series.

Aligarh has positioned itself as one of the best films of all time due to the sensitivity that shines through the film for the LGBTQ+ community.

Lucknow Central, starring Farhan Akhtar, was about an aspiring singer who dreams of starting his own record label.

Bareilly Ki Barfi, starring Kriti Sanon, Ayushmaan Khurrana, and Rajkummar Rao, captured a sweet and delectable small-town romance.

Road To Sangam traces the journey of a mechanic who is tasked with transporting an urn containing Mahatma Gandhi's ashes to the Sangam in the midst of communal unrest in his city.

Maybe not among the popular ones, but the film Azamgarh, based on real incidents related to terrorism, featured Pankaj Tripathi.

Aarti Chabria’s maiden film Mumbai-Varanasi Express delved into to mysteries of life.

The 2013 film Zila Ghaziabad starring Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi followed a full-blown gang war and rivalry between two local gangsters.

And even among all the cities in Uttar Pardesh, it seems like Varanasi is the ultimate muse.

After the Twitter user claimed that most cities have made it to film titles, fellow users tried to dig out at least one city they missed out on.

Hahaah, wow. Any takers for Moradabad yet? — Sukanya Verma (@SukanyaVerma) March 10, 2022

Sadda Noida ... It deserves some love — Namrata Joshi (@Namrata_Joshi) March 10, 2022

It's there..a short film titled Lallan From Allahabad.



Also related to Allahabad : Road To Sangam, Kumbh Mela: Songs of the River and a MX Player series - Mamphodganj Ki Binny. pic.twitter.com/KQKfmEYAZR — CinemaRare (@CinemaRareIN) March 10, 2022

That leaves Noida... So I shall try and make Noida Noir. — Pravesh Bhardwaj (@AuteurPravesh) March 10, 2022

Can you name a city that didn't feature on film posters? Let us know in the comment section.