Gautam Shantilal Adani, the Indian billionaire, is now Asia's richest man. The chairman and founder of the Adani Group holds a net worth of $88.5 billion.

With a nearly $12 billion jump in his wealth, let's take a look at what the infrastructure king of India, Gautam Adani, owns.

1. Gautam Adani reportedly acquired a 74% stake in Mumbai International Airport, India's second-busiest, in September 2020.

2. Since the inception of Adani Group, the mogul, spread his business in sectors like energy, resources, logistics, and agro, amongst others.

He is the owner of parent companies including Adani Enterprises Limited, Adani Green Energy Limited, Adani Ports & SEZ Limited, Adani Wilmar, Adani Power Limited, Adani Total Gas Limited, Adani Transmission Limited, among others.

3. Gautam Adani controls the Mundra Port in Gujarat, the largest private port in India.



4. The global businessman is fond of cars and holds impressive collections including BMW 7 Series limousine, a Rolls-Royce Ghost, and a red Ferrari California, amongst others.



5. Some of Gautam Adani's overseas assets include Australia's Abbot Point port and the Carmichael coal mine, billed as one of the world's largest.

6. Adani's fleet of aircraft is enviable, as he owns a Bombardier, a Beechcraft, and a Hawker. He also bought an Agusta Westland AW139 helicopter worth Rs 12 crore.



7. Gautam Adani has a Palatial Bungalow at Sarkhej in Gurgaon. He also made a mighty property investment worth Rs 400 crores in Lutyens’ Delhi, the most expensive residential area in New Delhi.

Gautam Adani also dethroned Mukesh Ambani from the list of the 10th richest people in the world.

