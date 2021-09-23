There’s no doubt that the tinsel town is known for its extravagant costumes, soul-soothing music and larger-than-life sets. These picture-perfect backdrops, that make a number of scenes worth remembering, come at a hefty price tag.

Here are some of the most costly Hindi movie sets that were simply extraordinary!

1. Padmaavat: ₹215 Crores

Starring Shahid Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, this epic period drama is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. One of the most expensive Hindi movies ever made, it received several accolades. As per reports, the makers spent approximately ₹215 crores on the set of this movie.

2. Saawariya: ₹40 Crores

Featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor, this romantic movie is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Even though it was a SLB movie, it failed to live up to the expectation of the audience. However, the luxurious sets are still fresh in our minds. As per reports, the movie set cost ₹40 crores and 250 people worked on it for 25 days to finish it.

3. Bombay Velvet: ₹26 Crores

Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Karan Johar, this period crime thriller is directed by Anurag Kashyap. Although the entire movie was shot in Sri Lanka, it instantly took us back to Bombay from the '60s. As per reports, the director spent a whopping ₹26 crores on the lavish sets of the movie.

4. Devdas: ₹20 Crores

Devdas has been remade multiple times by Bollywood. But the one directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali was one of the costliest with sets

Based on Sharad Chandra Chattopadhyay's novel of the same name,has been remade multiple times by Bollywood. But the one directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali was one of the costliest with sets costing ₹20 crores. In fact, ₹12 crores were spent on Chandramukhi’s brothel alone.

5. Kalank: ₹15 Crores

Although this movie flopped at the box office, one cannot forget the extravagant sets of this movie. As per reports, makers spent ₹15 crores on just the sets of the movie, excluding the cost of all the special effects.

6. Bharat: ₹15 Crores

Based on the South Korean movie Ode To My Father, the movie was the fourth biggest opener in the nation’s history. As per reports, the cost of the larger-than-life sets of this movie was around ₹15 crores.

7. Prem Ratan Dhan Payo: ₹13 - ₹15 Crores

Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, the film was shot at various forts and palaces. Reportedly , the cost of the opulent sets of this movie was between ₹13-15 crores.

8. Jodhaa Akbar: ₹12 Crores

Featuring Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, this epic historical drama is directed by Ashutosh Gowariker. With massive sets constructed in Karjat, the movie had some majestic backdrops. As per reports, the director spent ₹12 crores on the sets of the movie.

9. Mughal-E-Azam: ₹15 Lakh

Starring Prithviraj Kapoor, Madhubala and Dilip Kumar, this epic historical drama is directed by K. Asif. This cinematic masterpiece not only had iconic songs and dialogues, but also had some really gorgeous sets. As per reports, the sheesh mahal alone cost ₹15 lakhs during that time.

Well, it was all worth the money!