The 'Queen' of Bollywood, Kangana Ranaut, is always making headlines for something or the other. She was last seen in Thalaivii and is all set for her next release Dhaakad.

She is one of the highest-paid actresses in Bollywood and has a net worth of $13 million, which is approximately ₹98 crores. Let's have a look at some of the most expensive things Kangana Ranaut owns.

1. Cottage-style bungalow in Manali worth ₹30 crores

Kangana Ranaut owns a beautiful hillside cottage-style bungalow in Manali. According to reports, it's an 8 bedroom bungalow spread across 7,600 sq ft. It also has a conservatory, gymnasium, a yoga room, and a fireplace to fight the cold Himachali nights. Her Manali home costed her around ₹30 crores.

2. An apartment in Mumbai worth ₹20 crores

Kangana Ranaut also has a multi-storey apartment in the suburbs of Pali Hill. It is a 5 bedroom flat spread across 3,075 sq ft. It reportedly cost her around ₹20 crores.

3. Her office space worth ₹48 crores

Kangana Ranaut recently launched her production house, Manikarnika Films. She has set up her office for her production house at Pali Hills, Mumbai. The studio is designed by Shabnam Gupta and reportedly cost her around ₹48 crores.

4. A magnificent fleet of cars

Kangana Ranaut owns a fleet of luxury cars including the BMW 7 Series worth ₹1.35 crore and the Mercedes Benz GLE SUV worth ₹75 lakhs, among others.

5. A luxurious collection of handbags

Kangana Ranaut owns a number of luxury and super expensive handbags in her collection. She owns three Hermes Birkin, each of them costing around ₹15 lakhs. She also owns bags from Dior, Prada, Louis Vuitton, etc.

Kangana Ranaut is charging around ₹26 crores for her upcoming film Dhaakad. Her other source of income includes brand endorsements, for which she charges around ₹1.5 crores per day per endorsement.

She believes that money saved is money earned, and that's how she has been able to accumulate her wealth being a self-made actress in Bollywood.

