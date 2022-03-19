Shah Rukh Khan's beautiful home Mannat in Bandra is worth ₹200 crores today. But that is not the only expensive thing the king of Bollywood possesses. He has a net worth of around $690 million which is well over ₹5,000 crores. So, apart from Mannat, what other expensive things does Shah Rukh Khan owns? Let's find out.

1. London Villa worth ₹172 crores

Shah Rukh Khan owns a luxurious villa in Central London's posh Park Lane. According to reports, this beautiful London Villa is worth a whopping ₹172 crores and is one of the top contributors to SRK's net worth.

2. A Villa at Palm Jumeira in Dubai worth ₹100 crores

Apart from Mannat, Shah Rukh Khan owns a beautiful private island home, Jannat, at K Frond of Palm Jumeirah in Dubai. Jannat was a gift from a Dubai based property developer. Gauri Khan, herself has done the interior designing and decor of this home. According to reports, SRK's Dubai villa is worth ₹100 crores.

3. A holiday home in Alibaug worth ₹15 crores

Shah Rukh Khan also owns a holiday home in Alibaug. SRK threw his 51st birthday party here, and it was star-studded. Spread over an area of 19,960 square meters, this sea-facing bungalow comes with a private helipad and is worth ₹15 crores.

4. A Bugatti Veyron worth ₹12 crores

Bugatti Veyron is one of the most expensive cars owned by Shah Rukh Khan. One of the fastest cars in the world, Bugatti Veyron can go from a speed of 0-100 km/hour within 2.5 seconds. This luxurious beast costs around ₹12 crores.

5. Customised Vanity Van worth ₹4 crores

There are vanity vans, then there is Shah Rukh Khan's vanity van, which is like a home on the wheel. Designed by Dilip Chhabria, it took 40-60 days to create SRK's vanity van, which costs around ₹4 crores.

6. Rolls Royce Phantom Coupe worth ₹7 crores

Shah Rukh Khan is amongst the very few Bollywood celebrities who owns a Rolls Royce. SRK's Rolls Royce is a convertible version of the Phantom Drophead Coupe. According to reports, this car would have cost Shah Rukh Khan around ₹7 crores.

7. Bentley Continental GT worth ₹4 crores

Among his fleet of cars, Shah Rukh Khan also owns a Bentley Continental GT. This car comes with a 4.0-litre V8 engine with a power output of 500 bhp and a torque output of 600 Nm. SRK's Bentley is worth ₹4 crores.

8. A stake in Kolkata Knight Riders

Shah Rukh Khan is the co-owner of the IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders. The other owners of KKR are Juhi Chawla and Jay Mehta. The brand value of KKR is ₹600 crores.

9. Red Chillies Entertainment & VFX

Shah Rukh Khan owns a production company called Red Chillies Entertainment. After the dissolution of SRK's production house, Dreamz Unlimited, he launched Red Chillies with his wife, Gauri Khan, in 2002. Red Chillies is also has a VFX studio and has an annual turnover of about ₹500 crores.

Also Read | Just 19 Reasons Why We Love To Love Shah Rukh Khan