Netflix's latest The Fame Game not only marked Madhuri Dixit's debut into the OTT space but also gave us more of Rajshri Deshpande.

Rajshri Deshpande in The Fame Game
Source: Indiatimes.com

Deshpande essayed the role of no-nonsense cop Shobha Trivedi who brilliantly probes Anamika Anand's case and meanwhile the struggles of her homosexual relationship are also addressed in the show.

The character in itself was a clapback to sexist remarks which you'll notice time and again in the show. Rajshri's character has already stunned Twitter.

Rajshri may have captured our hearts in The Fame Game, but it's not the first time she's grabbed our eyeballs.

Rajshri Deshpande in Sacred Games
Source: Scroll.in

We discovered this gem as Subhadra in Sacred Games playing Gaitonde's (Nawazuddin Siddique) wife. She hit quite a few headlines for her bold scenes in the Netflix show, but the way she nailed her character beside the excellent Siddique is outstanding.

Rajshri Deshpande in Sacred Games
Source: India Today

In The Fame Game, Deshpande received reasonable screen time and her character was well written. Her acting chops have made us want to see more of her on-screen!