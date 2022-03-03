Netflix's latest The Fame Game not only marked Madhuri Dixit's debut into the OTT space but also gave us more of Rajshri Deshpande.

Deshpande essayed the role of no-nonsense cop Shobha Trivedi who brilliantly probes Anamika Anand's case and meanwhile the struggles of her homosexual relationship are also addressed in the show.

The character in itself was a clapback to sexist remarks which you'll notice time and again in the show. Rajshri's character has already stunned Twitter.

Then there is #RajshriDeshpande, whom I have loved in all her films. It is just that she is yet to get a lead role. Coming back to her stint in #TheFameGame, she depicts a female police officer handling a high-profile case. — Word Street Journal (@the_wordstreet) February 28, 2022

Lovely pic☺️ Great to watched #TheFameGame, Awesome series, Loved your performance as #ShobhaTrivedi 👏👏 Greetings — Rupam (@xhobdo) March 2, 2022

I clap and bow to the performance of @rajshriartist shobha is one of my favourite characters, the way she discovered everything, as shobha herself said: "it's brilliant" hope to see more of shobha pic.twitter.com/67WPZRJ8uk — Sandy ✨| TFG SPOILERS (@smarcela81) February 28, 2022

You were superb Rajshri. I had my apprehensions that your role will have all the possible stereotype representation of a female cop BUT the novelty with which you played your role is mind-boggling. After Tabu in Drishyam, you're my favourite on-screen police officer — . (@mosh2104) March 2, 2022

@rajshriartist Thank you so much for playing a character that represents a community that still struggles to earn respect and understanding. You have portrait your role beautifully and as a member of the #LGBTQ community myself, I salute you for that! 🙏🏻❤️✨ #TheFameGame — Chanzi (@chandula_) March 1, 2022

So glad to have discovered @rajshriartist in #TheFameGame. What an actor! Looking forward to seeing her more often on our screens. — Qurat ul ain (@quratula1n_s) February 27, 2022

#TheFameGame has @rajshriartist play ACP Shobha Trivedi a queer woman parenting a kid with her partner sans any glorification of #motherhood, those are the realistic portrayals we need, not the "Wo maa hai kuch bhi kar sakti hai" cliche like this new ad by @PregaNews https://t.co/JU56d8414b — Pooja Priyamvada (She/Her) (@SoulVersified) March 1, 2022

Rajshri may have captured our hearts in The Fame Game, but it's not the first time she's grabbed our eyeballs.

We discovered this gem as Subhadra in Sacred Games playing Gaitonde's (Nawazuddin Siddique) wife. She hit quite a few headlines for her bold scenes in the Netflix show, but the way she nailed her character beside the excellent Siddique is outstanding.

In The Fame Game, Deshpande received reasonable screen time and her character was well written. Her acting chops have made us want to see more of her on-screen!