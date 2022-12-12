There was a time when anyone who was not Indian defined Bollywood movies with lots of choreographed dances and songs. That was probably the same era that made the most family-oriented films. Ones you could sit and watch with your folks on a Sunday. But those were also, often the same movies that gave us some super unrealistic family scenarios.

Credit: Giphy

Here, take a look at what we’re talking about:

1. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

To be quite honest, many things about K3G seemed a little over the top. But the way the Raichand family (and friends) carried plates and trays of ingredients down their flight of stairs in total sync had me wondering “I’ve never seen a family be in so much sync.”

Credit: Netflix

2. Hum Saath – Saath Hain

Look, Hum Saath – Saath Hain warmed my soul and made me cry a little too with how well the family got along. BUT, that’s the thing, how did they all get along so well? I mean, this film made it seem like family conflict is sent by the devil, and it’s unusual to have friction with family. And that constant happiness and fun with your family is the norm.

Credit: Netflix

3. Mujhse Dosti Karoge!

I want to know if all the parents of these three friends (Tina, Pooja and Raj), were ALSO friends, how did they not know that Pooja was heartbroken, wouldn’t they have discussed that she’s been looking sad? I mean, no one noticed what was going on with her and Raj. They just kept planning weddings for their kids and missing major signs.

Credit: WordPress

4. Baghban

I understand that the film was trying to make a point about children not supporting their parents through a difficult time. But upon watching the film again, I felt that it was still unrealistic that none of the children had a drop of empathy or sympathy, at any given point, for their parents. It was total selfishness and cold-heartedness, by ALL of them. How?

Credit: POPxo

5. Yaadein

Let’s be honest, Yaadein was quite an underwhelming film. But also, what in the world were they trying to achieve with this scene from the song Eli Re Eli? Don’t get me wrong, siblings are the best, but I can’t imagine many siblings breaking into a random song & dance, wrapped in matching satin dresses. It’s highly unlikely and unrealistic.

Credit: YouTube

6. Hum Aapke Hain Koun

Again, I have nothing against Hum Aapke Hain Koun. This is one of those films that you can sit and watch with your parents and never really regret. But I still feel like most films from the 90s and 2000s gave us a skewed perspective on what a healthy family dynamic looks like. Getting along with your family and enjoying each other’s company all the time isn’t necessarily a sign of a healthy family.

We love a good family oriented movie, but we wish they’d made these a little more realistic!